Get incredible deals on high-speed business fibre from Active Fibre

Businesses looking to get an edge over their competitors know they need a fast and reliable Internet connection enabling high speed cloud connectivity, quality VoIP and staff efficiency.

Active Fibre makes this a reality, and it is currently offering incredible deals on its dedicated business fibre packages.

Dedicated business fibre has traditionally been an expensive service that only larger companies could consider – and as part of its goal to make business fibre more accessible throughout South Africa,

Active Fibre has greatly reduced the price of its packages.

We find out more about the new deals from Active Fibre, below.

Dedicated business fibre

Active Fibre’s Fibre to the Business (FTTB) solutions provide businesses across the country with dedicated fibre that is fast, reliable, and secure.

It offers speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps, and all its FTTB lines are uncapped, unshaped, and unfiltered.

The dedicated FTTB deals from Active Fibre are as follows:

200Mbps – from R4,500 per month.

– from R4,500 per month. 500Mbps – from R5,500 per month.

– from R5,500 per month. 1Gbps – from R8,000 per month.

Active Fibre also allows you to enhance your package with its additional failover options for extra peace of mind and guaranteed uptimes.

Business broadband fibre

For businesses with less intensive connectivity demands that don’t require dedicated fibre, Active Fibre also offers business broadband fibre.

Business broadband fibre allows you to replace your ADSL, wireless, LTE, or current fibre package with a high-quality connection that suits your needs – and at a competitive price.

Active Fibre offers several packages – with speeds up to 200Mbps – and all feature symmetrical upload and download speeds.

These fibre packages start at R1,500 per month and are uncapped and unshaped – giving your business optimal connectivity performance.

About Active Fibre

Active Fibre is a leading South African connectivity provider that offers firewalls, backups, and LTE failover services to businesses – along with FTTB, Fibre to the Home, and wireless connectivity solutions.

It offers nationwide coverage for its fibre and wireless solutions, making Active Fibre the obvious answer for your connectivity needs.

This coverage is available through a wide selection of South Africa’s best fibre and wireless networks, such as Openserve, Vumatel, MetroFibre, Liquid Telecom, Link Africa, DFA, Comsol, Rush and more.

As a testament to Active Fibre’s popularity in the market, its business broadband fibre currently covers over 140,000 buildings throughout South Africa.

