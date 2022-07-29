Westcon-Comstor enables the hybrid world of work with Avaya

Despite many office workers return to their desks, collaboration and communications tools are not being switched off and set aside.

Instead, organisations are sticking to the habits they’ve picked up over the past two years, and a hybrid working dynamic is emerging.

According to Mandre Stander, Avaya Channel Manager at Westcon-Comstor, this means that inter-office and client meetings continue to remain in the virtual realm, and organizations are investing in solutions that work best in a hybrid world.

“Companies can’t ignore the fact today’s workforce looks very different from that of 2019,” says Stander.

“Given the investments business have made in remote working, and employees’ preferences for it, it’s entirely impractical to squeeze these workers back into a 2019-shaped box.”

This is backed up by a study commissioned by Avaya – a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

In this study, 56% of respondents said they think hybrid work has the potential to improve their well-being, and 60% would support government policies that embrace hybrid working.

Small wonder, then, that despite the mass return to the office, Westcon has seen demand skyrocket for Avaya OneCloud solutions that enable a hybrid work environment.

“To keep employees of all stripes happy and productive, organisations are aligning hybrid work policies with this new, digitally-enabled environment by dismantling barriers to productivity and connectedness in a way that traverses physical location,” says Stander.

Supporting an engaged workforce

Back in 2020, many organisations responded to work-from-home mandates by hastily rolling out video conferencing tools to get their workforce online as quickly as possible.

Little thought was given to how these measures would deal with the various, and often unpredictable, challenges that emerged during the pandemic.

Two years later, most successful organisations have not only addressed these challenges, but turned the prevailing conditions into opportunities to create a freshly engaged workforce – one that isn’t bound by location. According to Stander, they’re using solutions like Avaya Spaces to do this.

Avaya Spaces streamlines tasks and unifies teams—allowing groups to create a collaborative project space where teams can chat in groups or individually, invite up to 1,000 people to a meeting, and use Avaya’s 61-participant HD concert view to provide the feeling of meeting face-to-face.

Built-in AI improves user interactions, and rich digital calling turns chats into video with one click on this powerful CPaaS platform.

“Notably, Avaya Spaces is now HIPAA and GDPR compliant, and has over 30 security features— including unique private spaces to help clients protect themselves from getting video-bombed,” says Stander.

“And as more organizations embrace the hybrid working world, the opportunity around this solution is huge.”

Stander adds that Westcon-Comstor’s Avaya resellers can take advantage of this opportunity by signing up as an Avaya Open Product Reseller for quicker and easier access to the vendor’s open portfolio without requiring any sales or design authorisations or certifications.

A one-click signup process gives resellers access to an impressive line-up of solutions that make up the Avaya OneCloud portfolio.

The Avaya OneCloud framework helps businesses address current and evolving communication and collaboration needs.

A Westcon-Comstor reseller can help their customers view their communication and collaboration tools not just as a platform, but as a customer experience, too.

The Avaya OneCloud family is available in three models: Avaya OneCloud UCaaS or Unified Communications as a Service; Avaya OneCloud CCaaS or Communications as a Service; and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS a Communications Platform as a Service.

“Critically, Avaya OneCloud provides an open multi-cloud ecosystem bringing together the benefits of Avaya solutions, partner capabilities, and cloud platforms,” adds Stander.

