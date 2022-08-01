NTT and the Tour de France – The future of sporting analytics

NTT and Dimension Data have shown off the impressive technology that provides an enhanced fan experience for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

In an event which MyBroadband was invited to, the companies showcased what can be described as the future of sporting analytics.

We were incredibly impressed with the level of detail – and the vast amounts of data – that NTT and Dimension Data is providing through its powerful systems being used at the Tour de France.

These systems have been carefully built to provide real-time and accurate information about the cyclists through an in-depth data collection process.

How it works

Each of the nearly 200 bicycles being used by riders to compete in the Tour de France is fitted with a small transceiver before each stage of the race.

This transceiver generates incredible amounts of data – from the cyclist’s speed to their position in relation to other riders.

This data is then received by transmitters attached to the tour’s support vehicles before being transmitted to a plane flying overhead.

From the plane, the data is sent to a “tech truck,” and this vehicle connects to the NTT and Dimension Data facility where the data is transformed into interesting race insights for viewers.

The sheer scale of this process cannot be understated, as it is estimated that each day NTT and Dimension Data collects and process several terabytes worth of data to generate the in-depth analytics.

Greater accessibility for all

Another great innovation that was showcased by NTT and Dimension Data is its Tour de France 3D tracker app.

This app uses augmented reality to offer deeper insight into the happenings of the race, all from your smartphone.

It lets you see which cyclist is in which position, look at the terrain for the day’s stage, and watch and interact with the stage’s map to see what’s happening.

Furthermore, due to the massive amount of data it constantly collects, NTT and Dimension Data can use predictive analytics to determine events before they happen.

For example: if one cyclist in the peloton is planning to overtake the others and make a move, NTT and Dimension Data can use its data to give viewers and commentators the ability to understand this play in greater detail.

Exciting opportunities

NTT and Dimension Data made it clear that this is just the beginning of its commitment to the Tour de France.

It will continue innovating so that the sport becomes more accessible to a wider audience through apps and data.

With these new technologies from NTT and Dimension Data, millions of people worldwide will be able to experience the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift like never before.

Find out more about the world’s largest stadium here