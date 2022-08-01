Helping companies grow – MyBroadband content marketing campaigns

MyBroadband’s content marketing campaigns have helped numerous South African businesses sign up new customers and grow their presence in the market.

Consisting of sponsored articles and social media promotions, content marketing campaigns from MyBroadband allow your business to target a specific audience and get them to engage with you.

This is thanks to MyBroadband’s position as South Africa’s largest and most influential ICT publication – reaching 3 million purchasing decision-makers and tech enthusiasts each month.

This influential audience includes:

1.3 million IT Executives and Managers

IT Executives and Managers 368,000 Business Owners

Business Owners 61,000 CEOs and Company Directors

These readers are key decision-makers who select the IT and telecommunications products and services their companies use.

Content marketing packages

A content marketing package from MyBroadband consists of the following elements:

Sponsored article published on MyBroadband

Article posted to MyBroadband’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages

Targeted social media boost

Article inclusion in the MyBroadband Daily Tech newsletter

This makes it ideal for companies which are looking to reach CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, business owners, and IT managers.

MyBroadband’s in-house content specialists can also write your article for you, if required, which is a value-add service.

Grow your business

Nearly 100% of companies which have run content marketing campaigns on MyBroadband become return customers.

This is thanks to the excellent results they see, and the positive impact it has on growing their business.

For more information about MyBroadband’s content marketing campaigns, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.