Data deluge – The massive challenge facing South African financial leaders

Data has become a critical asset for South African financial decision-makers.

This is because access to detailed and relevant data in real-time allows them to formulate key financial insights that can be used to grow a business.

However, the sheer quantity of data that businesses must process can be a big challenge if your organisation is still using on-site, fragmented, and disjointed financial systems.

Data deluge

Financial leaders whose businesses still use legacy systems struggle to enable their teams to sift through masses of business data and find the pieces that add value.

In fact, Sage research has shown that 95% of employees in financial roles suffer from ‘data overload,’ and 94% believe they spend too much time on data collection and input.

This is a major problem, as generating important data-driven insights is crucial to operating a successful business in 2022 and beyond.

Sage’s research also highlighted that many businesses lack an effective and integrated financial system that supports remote working – meaning access to important data is only possible when employees are at the office. With more businesses implementing hybrid working approaches, this is a major problem.

Data security

Data security is another major challenge that financial departments are facing as their businesses grow, and this has been compounded by the implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

One notable effect of POPIA is it has increased concerns around compliance, and a recent Sage report found that 48% of key financial decision-makers are still worried about their compliance levels.

Additionally, 45% are becoming more concerned about data security and the growing threat of cybercrime.

It is therefore clear that businesses need financial systems which offer built-in compliance and security capabilities that will allay these concerns and allow financial leaders to focus on generating value for their organisations.

Cloud-based financial solutions from Sage

Sage is well aware of the data challenges South African companies are facing, and it has built an industry-leading range of cloud-based financial solutions to overcome them.

Sage’s solutions provide real-time access to all of your important financial data from anywhere, which enables improved productivity and efficiency.

They leverage automation to free your financial teams from mundane manual tasks and generate important insights using appropriate data – all while providing built-in security and compliance measures.

“Don’t spend time on unnecessary tasks when technology can do it for you,” said Johan Booysen of Booysen Group – an accounting firm that uses Sage’s cloud products.

“Technology gives you the automation and means to better connect and communicate with your clients.”

