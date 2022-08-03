Absa delights customers with an extra 10% cash back on their fuel spend

To help its customers to keep their heads above water during this difficult economic period, Absa will be providing significant additional fuel cash back through the Absa Rewards Programme for the next three months.

From 16 July to 16 October 2022, Rewards members will earn up to 40% cash back when they fill up at Sasol.

At present, Absa Rewards members can earn up to 30% real cash back every time they fill up or make purchases at Sasol, depending on their Rewards Tier.

With the introduction of this initiative, Rewards members will earn an additional 10% cash back on their fuel spend.

The extra 10% cash back on fuel is in addition to the standard Rewards cash back that members earn monthly in various transaction categories.

Absa Rewards members who are also Sasol Loyalty members will receive the cash back as well as their Sasol Rewards.

To qualify for this offer, Rewards members must complete an Absa Advantage challenge on the Absa Banking App and fill up fuel exclusively at Sasol fuel stations.

Absa Advantage is a programme aimed at rewarding customers for banking smarter as well as driving positive banking behaviour.

As part of the offer, Rewards members will still enjoy their R50 Absa Advantage meal voucher.

“Absa Rewards is more than just a loyalty programme, it is our way of rewarding customers for banking with Absa by putting actual cash back in their pockets,” says Christine Wu, Absa’s Managing Executive for Customer Value Management.

“Helping customers cope with the rising costs of fuel is not a new concept. Absa was the first bank to boost fuel rewards when we introduced Double Cash Back Thursdays in October last year in partnership with Sasol, an initiative that provided meaningful value to thousands of Rewards members.”

“Our new best-in-class fuel cash back offer is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to put real value back in our customers’ pockets through our longstanding Rewards programme.”

When it comes to providing a helping hand to customers and society at large during their hour of need, Absa has a proven track record.

Most notably, Absa was one of the banks that provided financial assistance to South Africans during the civil unrest of 2021 and the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Absa is proud to once again partner with Sasol on yet another initiative aimed at lightening the load on consumers,” adds Wu.

“Sasol, a longstanding Rewards partner, understands just how important it is to come to the aid of customers at this difficult time.”

Says Frans Maluleke, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Sasol’s Mobility and Customer Experience business: “At Sasol, we put our customers at the centre of our business and understand our responsibility as a South African born petroleum brand.”

“This is evident in the launch of our new Sasol Rewards programme and how we continue to enhance the value brought by our partnership with Absa Rewards.”

“We believe that this will support our customers through challenging times given the financial pressures we face as a South African nation.”

“Absa Rewards customers are still eligible for Sasol Rewards points for their fill at a participating Sasol Convenience Centre”.

Absa Rewards members can call us here or email [email protected] for more information on this offer.

You can find out more about Absa’s Rewards Partners here.