Micro Focus Realize 2022 is back – Register for the conference

Micro Focus Realize 2022 takes place on 15 September 2022 and will focus on the company’s latest enterprise software solutions that solve key digital challenges.

The event will take place from 08:00 to 18:00 at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Fourways, and attendance is by invite only.

Realize 2022 is Micro Focus’s main customer event of the year and will host up to 120 attendees.

This is the first time since 2019 that it will take place as an in-person event – so you can benefit from face-to-face conversations with technical experts about Micro Focus’s numerous demo environments throughout the day.

The theme for this year’s Micro Focus Realize event is “Solve your digital dilemma,” which will address the burning issues and key trends impacting South African organisations.

“Realize is designed as a ‘solve for’ conference, where a select group of customers will discover how to balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Towle.

Hear from industry experts

Realize 2022 will also include panel discussions and presentations by leading experts on critical themes like business resilience, cloud, automation and analytics, and DevSecOps.

These sessions will include insight into best practices and provide information about Micro Focus’s latest product developments in these sectors.

Keynote presenters include Jonathan Tullett – the IDC Research Manager of IT services for sub-Saharan Africa – and several Micro Focus experts:

Emile Burger – Managing Director, South Africa.

– Managing Director, South Africa. Mark Fernandes – Cyber Security Global Technology Officer.

– Cyber Security Global Technology Officer. Carlos Gutiérrez – EMEA and Latam ADM Product Group Leader.

– EMEA and Latam ADM Product Group Leader. Anas Jwaied – VP & GM Emerging Markets.

– VP & GM Emerging Markets. Kevin Leslie – Global Sales Leader for IT Operations Management.

You will also hear from Micro Focus’s customers, such as Bankserv Africa, Telkom, and MTN, and have the opportunity to network with Micro Focus sponsor partners, international guests, and product specialists.

Additionally, Micro Focus is running three demo environments for you to experience its latest solutions first hand.

Don’t miss out on all Micro Focus Realize 2022 has to offer – click here to contact Allyson Towle and register for Realize 2022.