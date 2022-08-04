Hisense U7H 55-inch – An epic ULED TV for sports and gaming

The new Hisense U7H 55-inch Smart TV offers an exceptional viewing experience – whether you’re watching movies, following your favourite sports team, or playing the latest games.

This was our finding after Hisense sent MyBroadband one of these TVs for review.

It’s easy to see why the U7H is the official TV of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, thanks to its range of great features, and we were equally impressed with its physical design.

The 55-inch U7H is surprisingly light and sits on a pair of sleek legs that are easy to attach to the TV’s body.

Once these legs are attached, moving the lightweight TV into position was an easy task.

Technical capabilities

The 55U7H offers superb 4K visuals and is equipped with four HDMI ports – two of which offer [email protected], while the other two offer [email protected]

It also has two USB ports, an ethernet port, and traditional ANT audio ports – so you’ll be able to connect it to almost any device to watch video content or play video games.

For gaming and sports, the display’s 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is brilliant and ensures your games and sports matches are broadcast smoothly on the display.

This is complemented by FreeSync technology for fast-paced gaming. No tearing or stuttering here, no matter whether you are on console or PC.

This Hisense TV also supports Dolby Atmos – a spatial audio technology that provides an extremely immersive sound experience.

Features

Popular streaming apps like Netflix, DStv Now, Showmax, and Prime Video are pre-installed onto the U7H, and all you’ll have to do is sign in to watch your favourite series and movies.

If your preferred streaming app is not pre-installed, you can easily download it using the TV’s built-in app store. This process is made more accessible thanks to the U7H’s intuitive VIDAA operating system and its support for smartphone-controlled navigation.

The VIDAA phone app can be downloaded onto your device and will seamlessly connect with the 55U7H through Bluetooth. This turns your phone into a remote control that lets you operate the TV’s full range of applications and tools.

On top of this, the U7H comes with a voice search function. This lets you search for anything you need on the TV by simply saying what you need.

Verdict

The 55U7H is an excellent Smart TV from Hisense that offers a fantastic viewing experience.

Between the latest TV technologies, the intuitive VIDAA operating system, and its stylish design, the 55U7H is an excellent choice for gamers, sports fans, and anyone who likes watching movies and series.

