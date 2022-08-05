Get cash back when you trade in at iStore

iPhone 13, the world’s most advanced personal device, features a lightning-fast processor, all-day battery life, durable design, and next-level video and photographic capabilities… and all of this can be yours at the most affordable price.

Do you have an old iPhone and you really want to upgrade to a newer one for the best value? Or maybe you have an Android and would like to upgrade to a new iPhone?

Take advantage of iStore’s best-in-market trade-in program by bringing in that old iPhone or Android, for an instant discount towards a new iPhone, cash back, or an iStore gift card to use at a later stage. There’s no maximum rand value that you could exceed, you can trade in up to 5 devices.

When you trade in your current iPhone and trade up to a new one, you can get up to R14 000 cash back, depending on the condition of your iPhone.

What you will get for your old iPhone at iStore iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB Get up to R14 000 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Get up to R12 500 iPhone 12 64GB Get up to R10 000 iPhone 12 Mini 64GB Get up to R8 000 iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Get up to R10 000 iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Get up to R8 000 iPhone 11 64GB Get up to R7 500 iPhone XS Max 64GB Get up to R6 300 iPhone XS 64GB Get up to R6 000 iPhone XR 64GB Get up to R5 600 iPhone X 64GB Get up to R5 000

You can get the cash back, to spend wherever you choose, you also still have the option to have your trade in value loaded onto an iStore gift card, or to use it to reduce the cost of your monthly cellular contract. The choice is yours.

iStore customers pay less monthly for their cellular contract when trading in and upgrading to a new iPhone. This means that customers have the option to trade in their current iPhone, selecting their Vodacom, MTN or Telkom iPhone contract and then enjoying reduced monthly payments per month.

To make trading in your old iPhone even easier and more convenient, iStore now offers an iPhone Trade In Kit. You will get everything you need to do an iPhone trade in from the comfort of your own home or office.

The Kit consists of an instruction guide, box, foam sleeve, box seals – everything you’ll need to package & book a trade in from wherever you are.

You need to first get your estimated iPhone trade in value online and complete the trade in application. Then get your iPhone ready by backing up your data, turning off ‘Find my’ and restore your iPhone to factory settings.

When this is complete, follow the instruction guide provided to start packaging your iPhone for collection. iStore will credit the card you use during checkout with the final trade-in value within 10 days of receiving your old iPhone.

If you choose not to go ahead with the trade in, iStore will send your iPhone back to you.

iStore offers a one-stop-shop when it comes to iPhone upgrades whether it be for your personal or business contract.

When you trade-in and upgrade at your nearest iStore, you’ll also get a range of added benefits that aren’t available anywhere else.

This includes a free iCare Plus Extended Warranty and screen replacement, valued at R1,999.

Your iPhone purchase or upgrade also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an innovative and easy-to-use emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month.

Along with that, when you upgrade to iPhone at iStore, ease of use and expert advice are part of the deal. Should you need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out, free of charge.

