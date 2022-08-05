Hisense launches 2022 ULED TVs in South Africa – Awesome deals on offer

Hisense has launched its latest ULED TVs in South Africa – including the U80H, U8H, U7H, and U6H series.

These TVs all offer great features and come in various sizes so that you can pick the perfect TV for your home.

We have outlined the key features of these new ULED TVs below.

Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV

Size: 75-inch

The Hisense U80H TV is the flagship model for this new range thanks to its incredible 8K display and Mini-LED Pro backlighting.

Mini-LEDs are smaller than normal LEDs – so you get far more dimming zones and receive a vastly superior viewing experience.

Its 8K display then means you get a much clearer picture thanks to the extra pixels on this TV.

The Hisense U80H 8K TV also comes with Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Vision IQ, and a 120Hz Ultra Motion Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Hisense U8H Mini-LED ULED 4K TV

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

The Hisense U8H TV is the best 4K TV in this new ULED range.

This is thanks to its Mini-LED backlighting, which provides bolder and bright colours as well as deeper blacks.

The U8H 4K TV also comes with IMAX Enhanced certification to ensure you get a cinematic viewing experience, as well as valuable technologies like Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Vision IQ, and a 120Hz Ultra Motion VRR.

Additionally, the U8H delivers a cinematic audio experience from the comfort of your home with 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround sound, to elevate any movie, game or sports event.

Hisense U7H Quantum 120Hz ULED 4K TV

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch

The U7H is the official TV of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup and the ultimate TV for watching sports.

This is thanks to features like its 120Hz Ultra Motion VRR for more fluid motion, and Full Array Local Dimming – which adjusts and contrasts every image for a better viewing experience.

It is the best option for playing video games, too, as it offers great gaming features like AMD FreeSync Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode.

This TV also boasts most of the key technologies from the U80H and U8H – including Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision IQ.

Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K TV

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

The Hisense U6H is the most affordable of these new ULED TVs and offers incredible picture quality at a great price.

It boasts key features like Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot Colour, and also supports key Dolby technologies like Vision HDR and Atmos.

The U6H runs the VIDAA operating system, which can be controlled with a remote or your voice for a user-friendly experience.

Launch deals

Hisense is offering great in-store and online deals for these TVs that offer great value.

If you buy any 2022 ULED TV in-store right now, you will receive the following vouchers:

U80H – R3,000

U8H – R2,000

U7H – R1,500

U6H – R1,000

Additionally, if you share a picture of your new 2022 ULED TV, detail your experience on social media, and tag @HisenseSA, you stand a chance to win a Hisense HS212F soundbar that will complement your TV and is valued at R2,200.

Click here to choose your next Hisense TV.