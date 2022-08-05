How Acer is empowering South African workforces

Acer is one of the most well-respected technology brands by South African businesses because it helps them empower their workforces, increase profits and serve their customers more effectively.

It is focused on enabling a truly equal workplace – both in terms of representation and access to technology.

We recently asked Acer Africa Marketing Manager Lesego ‘Bobbi’ Nyamane about these important topics.

Why is it important to prioritise empowering women in the workplace?

Empowering women in the workplace is about allowing women to have a voice at the table.

Acer is committed to gender equality and we want to drive change and action that foster diversity and inclusion across all levels.

This will contribute to transforming business culture more generally.

The #AcerEmpowersWomen initiative focuses on integrating more women into powerful positions. What is Acer doing to achieve this?

Working in a male-dominated industry like tech means always having to stand out.

Acer believes in diversifying company talent and encouraging women to take more risks and opportunities.

What trends has Acer seen in terms of women in the South African tech industry?

We’ve seen an increase in the number of women who are being represented in tech.

More companies are providing inclusion opportunities promoting women’s rights to influence social change for themselves and others.

The future of women in tech looks bright.

Another key focus for Acer is enabling a “work from anywhere” culture. How is Acer addressing the challenges this brings?

The key challenges in this regard include the communication gap, limited access to the right technology, and not having designated workspaces.

Acer laptops solve this as they boost productivity on the go and provide freedom, flexibility, and exceptional performance to stay productive and connected when you’re remote.

We plan to continue nurturing a “work from anywhere” culture in South Africa by putting people first, promoting a balance between personal and professional lives as well as empowering them to innovate wherever and however they work best.

What should South Africans prioritize when buying a laptop that lets them work from anywhere?

South Africans should get a laptop that covers the overall core functions they need to get their job done.

These can include laptops with certain levels of connectivity, storage capacity, portability, and good battery life.

The Acer Swift X is a great option for entrepreneurs as it is a powerful and ultra-portable laptop that is great for those who regularly work remotely or on the move.

The Acer TravelMate business laptops are ideal for SMBs and hybrid workers because they offer them a wider choice of mobility and performance.

Finally, Acer Chromebooks, are designed for those who need a secure, easy-to-use, and affordable device for efficiency and communication.