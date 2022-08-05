Unmanaged plug-and-play Layer 2 Gigabit Ethernet switches

The Aruba Instant On 1430 is a no-nonsense unmanaged plug-and-play Layer 2 Gigabit Ethernet switch that provides simple, reliable, and low-cost connectivity for small offices and home offices.

Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of ARUBA/HPE technology says that in order to stay one step ahead of the competition, SMBs (Small Medium Businesses) need to actively engage customers with dependable Wi-Fi and keep employees and wired devices connected.

“What’s more, they often have no dedicated IT support. This is why the affordable Aruba Instant On 1430 configuration-free switch is a valuable asset to SMBs.”

Aruba is at the forefront of ever-changing business needs, allowing it to provide best-in-class solutions that allow businesses of all sizes to focus on growth and not be limited by network complexity or performance bottlenecks.

Key features of the Aruba Instant On 1430 include:

Fast performance: Unmanaged Layer 2 Gigabit Ethernet switch series ready to deploy in 5-, 8-, 16-, 24-, and 26-port models, including 8- and 16-port PoE models.

Unmanaged Layer 2 Gigabit Ethernet switch series ready to deploy in 5-, 8-, 16-, 24-, and 26-port models, including 8- and 16-port PoE models. Plug and play: Fully-automated functions with no configuration or management needed.

Fully-automated functions with no configuration or management needed. PoE for IoT: Up to 124 W of Power over Ethernet (PoE) to power APs, IP phones, and other IoT devices, eliminating device power cords and outlets.

Up to 124 W of Power over Ethernet (PoE) to power APs, IP phones, and other IoT devices, eliminating device power cords and outlets. Quiet deployment: All models are fan-less for silent operation in acoustically sensitive spaces.

All models are fan-less for silent operation in acoustically sensitive spaces. Ready for home and office: 5- and 8-port compact models that are Class B certified for home office networks.

5- and 8-port compact models that are Class B certified for home office networks. Peace of mind: Limited lifetime warranty means Aruba has your back now and in the future.

“Just like the rest of the Aruba Instant On switching portfolio, the 1430 comes with 24 x 7 chat support for the entire warranty period, so help is available whenever you need it,” says Gordon.

Gordon points out some of the use cases of the 1430 in both small offices and home offices:

Small offices: Quick connectivity with easy set-up is crucial for small office environments where customer access and employee collaboration are key. Configuration-free network connections of desktop computers, Wi-Fi access points, and surveillance cameras requires a wired network that doesn’t sacrifice performance for plug-and-play features. The unmanaged 1430 switches deliver fast Gigabit Ethernet speeds and plenty of PoE power at budget-friendly prices with no management or configuration required.

Quick connectivity with easy set-up is crucial for small office environments where customer access and employee collaboration are key. Configuration-free network connections of desktop computers, Wi-Fi access points, and surveillance cameras requires a wired network that doesn’t sacrifice performance for plug-and-play features. The unmanaged 1430 switches deliver fast Gigabit Ethernet speeds and plenty of PoE power at budget-friendly prices with no management or configuration required. Home offices: Working from home means virtual conference calls, shared and space–constrained work areas, reliable Wi-Fi required in every room, and many connected devices like desktops, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and security cameras. The unmanaged 1430 delivers true plug-and-play, reliable Gigabit Ethernet wired connectivity that you can connect and forget.

“Managed switches give you the control of your network, allowing you to customise and monitor configuration settings, including controls that prioritise and segment network traffic.”

“While automation tools help simplify configuration and management, when all you need is basic Ethernet connectivity and you don’t have the time or expertise to handle installs, an unmanaged switch is the right solution,” says Gordon.

The Aruba Instant On switching portfolio includes both smart-managed and unmanaged switches, so users can choose what’s best for them and their business, without compromising enterprise-grade reliability or support.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za