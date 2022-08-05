ZTE B866 Series TV Box – A great way to add smart media features to your TV

The ZTE B866 Series TV Box is the perfect media player to turn your TV into a smart streaming device.

ZTE is one of the most popular STB (set-top box) providers in the world and after testing out its ZTE B866 Series TV Box, it is clear to see why.

This media player is compact, efficient, and feature-rich – making it the ideal way to watch your favourite series and movies, or play the latest mobile games.

We detail our experience testing the ZTE B866 Series TV Box media player below.

Setting it up

The setup process for the ZTE B866 Series TV Box is as simple and easy as you could hope for, and in less than five minutes we were watching a vast array of content.

This is aided by the device’s ability to pair with your Android smartphone via Bluetooth during the setup process.

Once your Android smartphone has been paired with the ZTE B866 Series TV Box, you can import your existing profile data to the media player.

This means you don’t need to look for Wi-Fi and account passwords and can begin using your ZTE B866 Series TV Box instantly – which is an awesome feature for new users.

We found this to be particularly useful in the case of YouTube. As soon as our media player was set up, we were able to access the channels we were subscribed to and the content we most often watch.

The ZTE B866 Series TV Box also comes with Netflix, DStv Now, Showmax, and Prime Video apps pre-installed, and you can use the Google Play Store to download other popular streaming apps like BritBox and Crunchyroll.

Technical features

The ZTE B866 Series TV Box supports 4K content and boasts a variety of ports that you can use to connect to your TV or PC monitor.

These include an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and an AUX port – and ZTE includes an HDMI cable and AUX cable as part of the package.

Once the cables were plugged in, we watched a range of content using the ZTE B866 Series TV Box and found the picture quality was fantastic every time.

This is thanks to the ZTE B866 Series TV Box’s quad-core Cortex A35 CPU, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, and 2GB of RAM – which ensures it can run all of your favourite streaming apps without any lag – in combination with the ZTE B866 Series TV Box boasting Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi 5.

These connectivity channels provide a stable Internet connection while streaming.

Verdict

Thanks to its combination of impressive hardware and comprehensive connectivity options, using the ZTE B866 Series TV Box felt like a completely native Smart TV experience.

This makes it the ideal choice if you want to upgrade your home viewing with an affordable and easy-to-use media player.

Click here to learn more about ZTE and its products.