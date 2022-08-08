Hisense U8H 55-inch Mini-LED TV – Breathtaking 4K visuals and a sleek design

The new Hisense U8H 55-inch Mini-LED TV offers stunning 4K visuals and immersive audio. This was our experience after Hisense sent this TV to MyBroadband for review.

We were extremely impressed with its vibrant display, extensive range of features, and luxurious design – which includes a solid metal base stand that secures the TV in place with ease.

The back panel then has a detachable compartment that hides all of your cables – giving the TV a neat, sleek look – while Hisense has used a modern design for the display.

This consists of an extremely thin top and side bezels that enhance its sleek appearance.

The bottom bezel then has an attractive material strip that creates a striking contrast between the screen and stand, yet is subtle enough to fit into any environment.

Technical specifications

The Hisense U8H boasts four 4K HDMI ports – two of which offer an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

This high refresh rate will ensure a smoother picture and is particularly beneficial when watching sports and playing games.

Hisense has also equipped this TV with Mini-LED technology, which uses diodes that are notably smaller than regular LEDs.

The result is picture quality improvements, including brighter images, more precise backlighting control, and stronger contrasts.

Hisense has complemented this with several other technologies that improve picture quality in the U8H, such as HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and Quantum Dot Colour.

These technologies are then all managed by Hisense’s Hi-View Engine – a scene-by-scene deep-learning algorithm that simulates a neural network to enhance picture quality adaptively and efficiently.

In addition, Hisense’s U8H offers specific modes designed to make certain content look even better.

For example: it has a Sports Mode that refines the audio and visuals to provide a rich and refined experience while watching your favourite match or event.

Gamers are taken care of, too, as the TV features Game Mode Pro support. This uses Dolby Vision IQ and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure there is no tearing or stuttering while playing your top titles.

All of these visual features are supported by fantastic audio and the U8H uses Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X for immersive sound quality.

These work with the TV’s built-in subwoofer to bring the whole viewing experience together – no matter what you are watching.

Easy to use

Tying the entire experience together was the cutting-edge VIDAA operating system running on the U8H.

It has your favourite streaming apps preinstalled – such as Netflix, DStv Now, Showmax, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ – and a Disney+ app is set to launch soon.

You can navigate between these apps using the feature-rich remote, or with the VIDAA mobile app – which you can install on your phone.

Overall, the U8H combines breathtaking visuals and cutting-edge technology to provide an enthralling viewing experience.

If you want the best possible visuals, then you can’t go wrong with the U8H.

