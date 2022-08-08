Watch iStore’s simple trade-in process in action

iStore makes it easy for you to trade in your old Apple or Android device and get up to R15,000 in value.

All you have to do is visit your nearest iStore branch and an expert will take you through the simple process.

This involves a full physical inspection of the devices you are trading in so that the expert can accurately determine their worth.

You can then receive your trade-in value in three ways:

As a reduction to the cost of your new Apple device.

In the form of an iStore gift card.

Transferred directly to your credit card.

You can trade in up to five Apple and Android devices at one time, and there is even an online tool that lets you complete the process without visiting a nearby branch.

iStore told us that the in-store process is incredibly simple, and this proved to be true when we visited one of their branches and tested it for ourselves.

We recorded a video that walks you through the simple process – you can watch this video below.