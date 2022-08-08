Command the conversation with Poly and Microsoft Teams solutions

Poly creates premium video products so you can have your best Microsoft Teams meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time.

The Teams certified video and audio-conferencing solutions are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity.

Poly is pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams solutions.

With Poly and Microsoft Teams, you will do more than just show up, you’ll stand out.

“Virtual meetings and boardrooms are becoming similar, and it is important to note that it should feel natural and inclusive.”

“Microsoft Teams Rooms are making meetings a whole lot more realistic with a life size view, chat, interactions, and presentation being displayed with Front Row to make meetings much more effective.”

“With the importance of Front Row in your environment it is also important to consider what the far side would see on a call; it is who you see and how you see them.”

“This will all be possible with a future segmented view that will display multiple people in their own individual frames later this year.”

“While it is important to be heard clearly in a room it is also important to be seen in the room with people that will be in their own individual frames while in a meeting.”

“This feature will be available on the Poly E70. The Poly E70 is a 4K camera with dual lenses. You have the options to Choose between group framing, people framing, or speaker framing to create the most equitable experience for your hybrid meetings.” – Benjamin Liebenberg – Microsoft Teams Room Expert

Flexibility, versatility, and sheer quality: that is what the Poly for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows solutions offers.

Available in Focus, small, medium, and large configurations, each of these systems come fully equipped with Poly conference camera with Poly MeetingAI technologies, a collaboration PC, and an easy touch controller.

Poly Studio Focus Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Stand out with the Poly Studio P15 video bar.

Exceptional optics, powerful audio, automatic camera framing, and cutting-edge noise blocking tech give you freedom to move and command the conversation.

Poly Studio Small Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The Poly Studio R30 USB video bar makes meetings easier, more vibrant, and more inclusive than ever. Even in small rooms, the Poly Studio R30 gives everyone a voice.

Poly Studio Medium Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms

See and hear everyone clearly — and converse naturally — with Poly Studio USB video bar.

Simple USB connectivity gets up and running fast, keeping the technology in the background and you in the foreground.

Poly Studio Large Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The Poly Studio E70 is a first-of-its-kind intelligent camera that super-charges meeting rooms with mind-blowing video quality, state-of-the-art audio features, and next-level analytics.

Dual lenses with 20-megapixel 4K sensors are boosted by Poly DirectorAI technology to create a completely unrivalled video experience.

Poly Studio Focus Room Kit Poly Studio Small Room Kit Poly Studio Small-Medium Room Kit Studio Larage Room Kit Camera Poly Studio P15 Poly Studio R30 Poly Studio Poly Studio E70 # of People 1-2 3-5 6-10 10< Camera FOV 90◦ FOV 120◦ FOV 120◦ FOV 70◦, 120◦ FOV (Dual lenses) Mounting Option Clamp Clamp Wall, VESA Clamp, Wall Expansion Mic No No Yes – Mic Pickup Up to 10 ft Up to 15 ft Up to 15 ft Not included Speakers Mono Mono Stereo Not included NoiseBlockAI / Acoustic Fence Yes Yes Yes – Framing or Tracking Framing only Full DirectorAI technology Full DirectorAI technology Full DirectorAI technology

Get Poly Solutions Today

Kathea is your number one choice when it comes to supplying voice, audio visual, video conferencing and workspace management products, solutions, and services.

Click here to get Poly Microsoft Teams products from Kathea.

If your company’s work-from-anywhere needs are different from the scenarios that we have outlined in this article, get in touch with Kathea and one of our Poly experts will assist you in choosing the right solution to meet your specific situation.