Proton relaunches in South Africa with affordable luxury SUVs – Pricing and details

Proton has returned to South Africa, and is launching with two luxury SUVs rolling out to dealerships across the country.

The Proton X50 and the Proton X70 will be available for test drives from 15 August and will then go on sale from September this year.

“We are excited to introduce these fuel-efficient vehicles to consumers across the country,” said Marius Smal, the Managing Director for Proton SA.

“It is now possible for consumers to step up and step into what we are calling ‘Affordable Luxury.’”

The Proton advantage

In 2017, Proton was acquired by Geely – one of the world’s largest car manufacturers which owns top brands like Volvo.

This allows Proton to use the Geely’s industry-leading European technologies to ensure its vehicles offer superior quality and better performance at a lower price.

For example: the 1.5TD engine used in the X50 and X70 was developed by Geely and Volvo, and is one of the leading motors in its class.

It meets CN/Euro 6 emission standards and puts out an impressive 130KW of power and 265Nm of torque.

By offering such high-quality engines and other premium components at an affordable price, Proton is positioned to disrupt the South African automotive industry.

This is proven by the fact that the left-hand drive versions of the X50 and X70 have sold over 2.8 million units globally.

Key features

Another great benefit of the new Proton SUVs is that they offer a wide range of premium features you wouldn’t expect in its price bracket.

These quality-of-life features will improve your driving experience substantially, and include a comprehensive audio system that comprises multiple speakers, amplifiers, and a subwoofer.

This sound system will let you listen to your favourite songs in incredibly high quality – whether you’re on a road trip or just on the way to work.

You also get six USB ports that make charging your smartphones, laptops, and other devices a breeze – you will never have to worry about running out of phone charge again.

Perhaps the coolest feature, however, is Proton’s built-in support for voice commands.

This allows you to control elements of your car like its windows, the sunroof, and air conditioning without pressing any buttons – simply say “Hi Proton” and give your command.

These features combine with the class-leading fuel-efficient engines, stylish design, and robust safety features to allow the X50 and X70 to compete with luxury vehicles while undercutting their price.

This pricing is highlighted below.

Proton X50

Standard: R449,900

Luxury: R499,900

Executive: R535,900

Premium: R579,900

Proton X70

Standard 2WD: R529,900

Executive 2WD: R579,900

Executive AWD: R629,900

Premium 2WD: R639,900

