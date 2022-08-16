Adumo consolidates brand and unveils 3 new point-of-sale devices

Leading financial payments company Adumo will consolidate several of its industry-leading Fintech payment businesses into a single “Adumo” brand. The company made the announcement at a recent partner event.

“We’re focused on continuing to disrupt the payments industry through a unified financial services platform that simplifies and optimises payments for our clients,” said Adumo CEO Paul Kent.

The new Adumo brand will combine the technologies that are currently offered by its Sureswipe, Innervation Pan African Payments, Innervation Rewards, Adumo Online, Switchpay, and Humble businesses into a single package.

This will allow the new Adumo brand to leverage a broader range of resources to serve the specific needs of its clients – no matter their vertical, product specification, or geography.

“There is no doubt that the world of payments is becoming complex, and our role is to simplify that for our customers,” said Kent.

Kent added that as part of the move, three Adumo point-of-sale (POS) devices will be made available by the end of 2022.

These Android-based devices integrate seamlessly into the current and future payment solutions offered by Adumo and will work with software from other payment solutions providers – allowing clients to use them with their existing systems.

They leverage a simplified user interface, increase transaction speed, deliver better connectivity, and offer improved reliability.

A description of each device is provided below.

Adumo Flow

Adumo Flow is a fast, reliable, and secure payment device that is targeted at small and medium-sized retailers.

It allows businesses to accept a wide variety of transaction methods, including contactless and mobile payments.

The Adumo Flow device supports all card types and providers – including Adumo’s Innervation Rewards cards – and is compatible with Adumo’s gift and loyalty programmes.

It also offers Wi-Fi connectivity, has dual-SIM support, and provides merchants with all-day battery life.

Adumo Flow is now available to South African businesses.

Adumo Connect

Adumo Connect is targeted at small businesses that need a fast, safe, and convenient way to accept payments.

It lets merchants accept card and contactless payments from all major card providers quickly and securely.

Adumo Connect integrates seamlessly into your existing POS system, too, so it is a great backup device for medium-sized businesses.

It is currently undergoing beta tests and is expected to launch later this year.

Adumo Infinite

Adumo Infinite is the premium Adumo payments device and is targeted at large and enterprise-grade retailers.

It supports an extensive range of tender types including all traditional card types, buy aids, private labels, Innervation Rewards cards, eBucks, RCS, and Adumo’s gift and loyalty cards.

The Infinite enables transactions across all of your retail channels and is supported by a secure and compliant platform that lets you extract valuable business insights.

Adumo Infinite is expected to launch later this year, and Adumo has plans to launch more devices in 2023 – such as a compact device called Adumo Ignite.

Click here to learn more about these Adumo devices.