Align your business priorities and product delivery with Micro Focus ValueEdge

Micro Focus ValueEdge is a cloud-based, AI-driven, end-to-end value stream management platform that can help you strategically harmonise your business priorities with efficient product delivery.

It enables IT and software development businesses to visualise, track, and manage value delivery across the digital product lifecycle.

This is important as today’s IT leaders need to determine the critical paths in the development process that, if optimised, could yield the greatest impact.

ValueEdge allows them to streamline these paths and provide maximum value to customers in the shortest period of time.

Additionally, IT leaders can use ValueEdge to determine how resources are being utilised to maximise cost controls and provide efficient value delivery.

Micro Focus ValueEdge

Micro Focus ValueEdge provides a holistic view of your organisation’s processes and allows you to quantify the potential chain reactions caused by any changes you are considering.

This helps your company view products by value stream rather than in the traditional way of governing individual products across discrete silos.

Micro Focus ValueEdge also allows you to define and incorporate your organisation’s critical business objectives through its comprehensive scenario and portfolio product planning tools.

You can use it to measure any changes you wish to make against the effect they will have on your key business goals.

Other key features of Micro Focus ValueEdge include:

End-to-end value stream management – Empowers organisational product delivery processes, from strategy to delivery.

– Empowers organisational product delivery processes, from strategy to delivery. Cloud architecture – Enables rapid deployment and seamless scalability to address the needs of the most demanding software teams.

– Enables rapid deployment and seamless scalability to address the needs of the most demanding software teams. Intelligent advanced analytics – Realtime insights via a customisable interface so users can predict and take action to optimise application delivery.

– Realtime insights via a customisable interface so users can predict and take action to optimise application delivery. Continuous quality – Deliver enterprise-class levels of software quality with state-of-the-art end-to-end traceability and automated workflow processes.

– Deliver enterprise-class levels of software quality with state-of-the-art end-to-end traceability and automated workflow processes. Functional testing – Model-based testing, access to physical mobile devices and emulators, and test run optimisation.

– Model-based testing, access to physical mobile devices and emulators, and test run optimisation. Ease of integration – Over 100 purpose-built application integrations enable ease of use with your existing open-source or commercial software development toolchains.

– Over 100 purpose-built application integrations enable ease of use with your existing open-source or commercial software development toolchains. AI-powered automation – Effortlessly automate repetitive yet essential software delivery processes to maximise velocity and value delivery.

These Micro Focus ValueEdge features provide exceptional centralised management and development control to deliver superior business outcomes.

Get ValueEdge from Axiz

Axiz is a leading technology distributor that has brought extensive industry know-how to vendors and partners across Africa for over 30 years.

It has partnered with Micro Focus to provide South African businesses with incredible value through solutions like ValueEdge, and is ready to help your organisation today.

Click here to learn more about Micro Focus ValueEdge from Axiz.