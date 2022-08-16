5G your life for faster and more reliable home or mobile connectivity

Enjoying the super-fast speeds and seamless connectivity of 5G on SA’s best network is now available to more South Africans in more areas across the country.

Whether it’s to make virtual a reality, do business faster or create a more connected home, MTN 5G – available as a mobile and fixed service – offers the fastest and broadest coverage in SA.

From over 1,400 active 5G capacity sites, each province is in store for more new sites and innovations as MTN targets at least 25% of the population by the end of 2022, with a strong focus on main metros, peri-urban areas, and larger townships.

The spectrum auction in March has accelerated the adoption of 5G and applications in, among others, the internet of things (IoT), the Cloud, and augmented reality, unlocking the door to a world of innovation and digital opportunity for South Africans that is too hard to ignore.

Whether it’s to game or stream at speeds up to 500mbps, to enjoy real ‘real-time’ connectivity, or use cloud-based and remote services to achieve ‘smart living’ in smart homes, it’s time to 5G Your Life with MTN’s wide range of 5G solutions, including the latest 5G-enabled smartphones, routers, 5G-ready devices, or capped and uncapped MyMTN Home and MyMTN Business deals.

Why should you care about making 5G a part of your life today?

With better connectivity, better speeds, better latency, better reliability, 5G is the ‘Fifth Generation’ Technology Standard for cellular networks – and the much-anticipated successor to 4G.

Most current phones are connected to 4G, while some are still connected through 3G.

The benefit of 5G is its greater bandwidth and increased upload and download speeds thanks to the higher-frequency radio waves that are used – which will take smartphones, computers and all other connected devices to the next level.

With 5G for business and gaming, there is virtually unlimited capacity at high speed, enabling immersive experiences through virtual reality, augmented reality and 3D technologies.

At home, devices, lighting and appliances become increasingly ‘smart’ and advances in motion-tracking means more safety.

Add to this the most reliable data transfer speeds in SA with reduced latency, and movies, gaming, music uploads and downloads, and file sharing for home, office or learning are amplified, more enjoyable and more convenient.

Experience MTN 5G

MTN is rolling out 5G experiential kiosks in stores located in major shopping centres, including Sandton City, The Pavilion Shopping Centre and Gatemax in Umhlanga, with others to follow soon, where individuals can experience the benefits of 5G through a showcase of solutions like home-connected plug and play for Wi-Fi-enabled devices and sim offerings on 5G-enabled devices.

MTN is moving fast to ensure users are at the forefront of innovation and change.

It’s time to ditch the glitch – switch to MTN’s 5G network today.

Click here for more details on how to 5G your life.