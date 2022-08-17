Gallagher Convention Centre – The best venue for your next event

Gallagher Convention Centre is one of the most popular event venues in Gauteng and was founded in 1993.

The venue boasts world-class facilities and capabilities and has developed a reputation as the best option for South African businesses looking to host great events.

Now that the lockdown has ended, in-person events and conferences have returned – and Gallagher looks forward to hosting your next event.

Its facilities are in top-class condition and its team of hospitality professionals is ready to help you make your next event a great success.

Moving forward

Gallagher Convention Centre has come out of the lockdown period strong and continues to prove why it is a five-star rated venue.

GCC attributes its success to the value they place on their combined experience, knowledge and dedication. The team has ensured that Gallagher Convention Centre can serve up to 4,000 guests in under 18 minutes. They offer multiple venues, the largest of which is 6,600 square metres.

In total, Gallagher Convention Centre has 27 venues and over 5,000 parking bays on its 32-hectare property. This gives the facility versatility to support events of all sizes and across all industries.

Another great benefit of hosting your event at Gallagher Convention Centre is that it is only 2.2km away from a Gautrain station and has a bus stop right outside its main gate.

Attendees can get to your event easily – whether they drive there or take the Gautrain.

The centre is also prepared for load-shedding. They offer full power during periods of no supply, with onsite generators that will keep the lights on. With a million-litre water tank, they are prepared for any water shortages or infrastructure issues.

GCC offers fully Halaal catering of the highest quality to ensure that all of your guests are provided with tasty meals made using carefully-sourced ingredients.

Off-site catering is also available under the GC3H banner, giving you access to delicious to-order meals that are NIHT Halaal certified, as well as certified by the City of Johannesburg Environmental Health Department.

