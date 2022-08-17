What’s Next in Cloud – Coming soon

The latest season of What’s Next in Cloud – hosted by Aki Anastasiou – is coming soon.

This season will cover various important topics and technologies relating to the cloud, and will feature the top South African experts in this field – including Routed MD Andrew Cruise, and VMWare Senior Cloud Solutions Architect, Lee Syse.

The series is hosted by leading South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou and is produced and edited by MyBroadband multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

It was launched in June 2020 and has since grown to surpass an incredible 2.5 million total views thanks to the high quality of the show’s guests, as well as Aki’s engaging interview style.

You can access What’s Next in Cloud on various popular platforms – including the official What’s Next website. YouTube, and your favourite podcast platform.

The trailer for What’s Next in Cloud is below.