Adobe Substance 3D leads the way with Product Visualisation Technology

The demand for visual content is not only growing across all industries, it’s exploding, diversifying, and getting more urgent by the day. Brands that do well in this race need to have visual content prepared for every commerce channel and use case, whether that’s advertising or social media promotion.

“3D technologies open up many opportunities and business benefits, especially in several key areas. For example, building a 3D design workflow cuts down the need for prototype and sales samples by more than 50 percent.

“It also reduces the need for expensive photoshoots, reducing the number of photos needed for catalogues and marketing by 65 percent. It’s a big win for businesses’ bottom line”, says Jeremy Matthews, Dax Data CEO. 3D technology comes with additional benefits including:

3D virtualisation helps brands rapidly reduce the need for physical product samples and resource-heavy location shoots. Cost and time savings: 3D workflows are faster and cheaper as there is less time needed to get the products to market. Exceed consumer expectations by launching products, created with 3D technology, faster than the competition.

3D design is accelerating the creation of compelling content because of advancements in technology. Leading brands now produce tens of thousands of digital assets every year, long before the actual product designs have been finalised. So, how do you do it right?

From digitisation to full interactive customer experience

In his MAX session, Bastiaan Geluk, head of digital fashion at product visualisation studio INDG, showcases how his team creates effective 3D product visualisations for fashion and apparel companies such as Puma, as well as major international brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Yamaha, using Adobe Substance 3D.

“Our starting point is always to digitise the client’s product portfolio,” Geluk says. “From there, the team is able to derive any type of visual content at speed and scale, whether it’s an image, a video, or an interactive solution. The goal is to make every product playable.”

The models function as 3D sketches that help the design and marketing departments with the internal creation process. These virtual samples are great tools to test the fit, shape, and size of the product and its materials.

They’re also an excellent way to tell a product story, internally and externally, before the actual product has been created.

“3D models become so realistic that consumers can’t tell if they’re looking at a photo of the product or a 3D visualisation”, says Geluk.

Adobe Substance 3D tools play a big part in this workflow, presenting the products in the best light possible, and allowing the creation of infinite variations. From product configurators to virtual stores, these give customers the ability to get an accurate feel of the product and even enable them to customise it to their liking.

More creativity, less production time

3D technologies have a massive impact on the way products are being developed, from conception to the manufacturing and mainstream marketing campaigns. Creating digital replicas saves time, money, and resources, simplifying product approvals and leading to shorter product creation cycles and iterations.

Brands all over the world are increasingly turning to 3D to transform their businesses. INDG’s session at Adobe MAX has shown just how far the technology has come.

