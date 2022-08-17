Hisense brings new PureFlat INFINITE Series refrigerator to South Africa

Hisense is bringing its new PureFlat INFINITE Series refrigerator to South Africa, offering excellent quality and a range of impressive features.

South Africans can choose from two of the latest PureFlat models: The H780SB-IDL, which is already available locally, and the H800SB, which will release in September.

Both models are designed to be as efficient and elegant as possible, and include a premium flat door design with concealed hinges, soft LED lighting, and a self-closing door.

They also have an extensive suite of features, including electronic touch controls and a multi-use beverage tray that will keep your bottles organised and cool.

Smart connectivity is supported, too.

This allows you to control your fridge from anywhere using your phone, and the H780SB-IDL adds an ice and water dispenser capable of producing 1.2kg of ice per day.

Striking Design

These impressive features are complemented by a range of high-end technical capabilities.

Hisense’s Dual Temp Control Zone – an independent temperature control system to manage and provide the ideal preservation temperature automatically – comes standard.

Both fridges also boast the Hisense Digital Temp Sensor that optimally adjusts the cooling and freezing levels.

This is aided by Metal Tech Cooling technology, a back plate of stainless steel that ensures an even distribution of cool air, and a multi-air flow system to help maintain constant temperatures.

Additionally, both fridges have a durable inverter that saves energy and will extend the appliance’s lifespan by carefully managing the output of the fridge’s systems.

Large Capacity

Hisense’s Pure Flat fridges boast impressive storage capacities, and can hold a large volume and weight of food.

The H780SB-IDL has 601L of net capacity with a 186L net capacity freezer – and weighs a total of 107kg.

It also has a 13kg/24h freezing capacity, does not require plumbing, and has multiple shelves, racks, and compartments.

The H800SB is even larger, with a net capacity of 637L, a 221L freezer, and multiple shelves and compartments.

Whichever fridge you choose, you can rest assured that you will be able to fit all your food and drinks – and they will be kept at the perfect temperature.

Launch Deals

From 1 September to 31 October 2022, Hisense will run a Launch deal for the H780SB-IDL fridge.

If you buy this fridge, you will get a 20L Microwave for free.

This microwave boasts 11 power levels – peaking at 700W – as well as six auto cooking menus.

If you want to expand or upgrade your kitchen and need a fridge and microwave, this is a great deal.

Click here to learn more about Hisense refrigerators.