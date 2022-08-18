Get virtual guidance to bring your great business idea to life

Jenine Zachar: Head of Enterprise and Direct Banking at Standard Bank’s Business & Commercial Banking

In the rush to access the right technology and processes, many small businesses don’t realise that advice and guidance are also critical – especially in those first crazy learning years.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of digital providers, services, applications and devices out there for start-ups and small businesses to augment their capabilities in the initial high-risk years.

Unfortunately, however, when you look at success rates amongst start-ups, “it’s not only administration, transaction and marketing capabilities that determine survival or lay the foundations for future growth,” says Jenine Zachar, Head of Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank.

Even micro businesses need access to business support – right from the start.

The good news is that the kind of support that “larger businesses receive from their investors, bankers, suppliers and industry associations is available to even the smallest businesses at Standard Bank,” says Zachar.

Unlike many other start-up banking offerings, Standard Bank’s virtual capability provides business owners with access to a dedicated team of bankers and specialists, able to help start, manage and grow their business.

Too many entrepreneurs starting out in the business world regard Standard Bank as a prestigious or aspirational brand – a rather elitist bank, focused exclusively on big businesses.

This perception drives many entrepreneurs to other providers, believing they only need an off-the-shelf suite of digital products to start their business. Once they grow, and need guidance, they can then consider Standard Bank.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” says Zachar.

Guidance is the most important commodity for start-ups. Small businesses need help – and right from the start.

This is why, from the beginning, even the very smallest businesses using the most basic suite of Standard Bank services – usually accessed from a phone or hand-held device – has access to a team of bankers and specialists.

Standard Banks’ virtual team are real people who understand the needs of small businesses. “The team is able to support any small business with their banking needs. Being able to phone – and very soon also WhatsApp – a seasoned banker when you hit a challenge is a critical advantage for start-ups.

Standard Bank also provides a free online resource hub known as Bizconnect. Available to all businesses – not only Standard Bank account holders – Bizconnect includes digital content, templates and articles assisting business owners manage operations smoothly,” explains Zachar.

Since all entrepreneurs need guidance, especially in the beginning, Zachar believes that “support shouldn’t only be available to larger, more established businesses.” What start-up couldn’t use a prestigious multinational bank as a partner, “focussed on your success and growth – and with the insight, tools and people to support you every step of the way?” asks Zachar.

Standard Bank’s business growth ecosystem supports every level of business client with appropriate technology, access and systems – from the very start.

A key component of this business development architecture is “tailored, personalised business banking support from seasoned business bankers – whether you are a one-man band, or wanting to list on the New York Stock Exchange,” says Zachar.

Got a great business idea? Speak to one of Standard Bank’s virtual bankers today – or visit Bizconnect to see how Standard Bank can support you.

