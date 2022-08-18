Why Endowments are popular for overseas investing

Many first-time South African investors prefer to invest in South African rand-denominated-investments with exposure to offshore assets.

Here, your rand equivalent is taken offshore by the investment provider using their own offshore allowance.

Your funds may be at work globally but you put in rands and you get out rands.

More seasoned investors look to increase their offshore exposure by converting their rands to foreign currency and investing in foreign currency denominated investments.

Foreign markets offer a wide variety of opportunities to grow capital, such as big tech, artificial intelligence, robotics, genomics, software as a service and clean energy, all of which are not available in South Africa, making them attractive sectors to anyone looking to put their offshore investments to work.

This allows them to take full advantage of overseas markets, to diversify their money beyond borders in foreign currencies and underlying funds.

They put in foreign currency and get their returns in foreign currency.

The South African Reserve Bank has made it easier for South African investors to invest offshore in foreign currency.

Investors can use their R1 million annual single offshore discretionary allowance to purchase investments denominated in foreign currency.

While investors using their R1 million annual single offshore allowance will still have to provide their green bar-coded South African Identity document or a Smart identity card to their Authorised Dealer such as a bank, they will not be required to obtain a Tax Clearance Status (‘TCS’) pin or letter from SARS.

Those investors utilizing their annual offshore allowance up to R10 million and over will still need to obtain a TCS pin from SARS.

Applications over R10 million will also be subject to greater scrutiny from the Reserve Bank’s Financial Surveillance Department.

While offshore investments offer unlimited opportunities, investors need to be aware of the legal and tax implications of their offshore investments.

Investors usually lean towards an offshore endowment as a reliable, tax-efficient investment that makes the most of their global exposure.

An endowment is essentially a policy contract issued by an insurer that acts as a so-called wrapper around various investment portfolios- including portfolios with offshore assets.

As with local endowments, the returns of the endowments issued by offshore branches of local insurers will also be taxed in the hands of the insurer.

These “offshore endowments” may also offer the same beneficial tax rates as local endowments i.e., offshore income taxed at a 30%, offshore capital gains taxed at an effective rate of 12% and offshore dividends partially exempted from tax.

These tax rates will be substantially lower than the rates for high-net-worth investors with a maximum income tax rate of 45% and an effective capital gains tax rate of 18%.

As the returns of the offshore endowment would already have been taxed in the hands of the insurer, any proceeds taken from these offshore endowments by the investor will generally be regarded as capital in nature.

As with the proceeds from local endowments, they will generally be exempt from capital gains tax in the hands of the original beneficial owner.

In addition, the endowment circumvents the otherwise additional requirements of an offshore Will and the complexity associated with “grants of probate” which is the legal right to deal with an estate in a foreign jurisdiction.

Endowments may also overcome the burden of Situs, or death taxes on the property of the deceased which also vary among countries.

On the death of the life assured, the value of the investment will simply pass to the elected beneficiaries on record.

Investing offshore may be complex, but the benefits of an offshore endowment are very clear in legal and tax terms.

This is why you should make sure to seek expert advice suited to your investment goals, to make your money perform offshore in the best possible way.

