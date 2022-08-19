iPhone at iStore comes with the best deals… ever

We use our iPhones every day to connect with friends, family and colleagues. Most of us choose to get our iPhone on contract. It’s the most affordable option because you can finance it for 24 or even 36 months.

iStore makes getting an iPhone even more affordable with their reduced monthly contract trade-in.

Reduced monthly cellular contract when trading in at iStore

iStore offers the option to pay less for your monthly cellular contract. All you need to do is bring your current iPhone in for an evaluation, select a Vodacom, MTN or Telkom iPhone contract, trade in the old iPhone and upgrade to a new model, then enjoy reduced monthly contract payments.

You could get up to R15,000 back when trading in your iPhone and use your trade in value to pay less each month on a new iPhone contract.

iStore has over 3000 cellular contract combinations for you to choose from. If that’s too much, they have narrowed it down to 295 combinations which they call “iStore Picks” that offer you the best value for your cellular contract.

You might just be wanting to get some money back for your older iPhone, but maybe you should also consider this as a great way to ensure you can afford to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. Who would say no to that?

Online contract upgrades delivered to your door

Customers with Vodacom, MTN or Telkom contracts can upgrade from the convenience of their own home by simply completing their contract details online and iStore will deliver straight to their door.

You can also upgrade in-store, regardless of where the contract was initiated, so customers can seek advice, select a contract and a device that best suits their needs, all under one roof.

Free Extended Warranty and screen replacement valued at R1999

When you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore, you will get exclusive value-adds, not available anywhere else.

You get free iCare Plus, which includes a free screen replacement and 1-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1999 – giving you peace of mind when you leave the store with your brand new iPhone.

For more information about iStore, please visit: www.istore.co.za