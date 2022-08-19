My Style, My Shot – Enhance your style with the new Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi has announced that its Xiaomi 12 Lite device is available in South Africa.

Pushing the envelope of design and computational imaging, Xiaomi 12 Lite packs innovative features within a versatile flagship experience for aspirational young adults.

Featherweight, slim design for a fashion-forward lifestyle

With a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighing a mere 173g, Xiaomi 12 Lite offers an incredibly comfortable in-hand grip.

The back cover is fitted with a matte colour gradient that dances with the light.

The colour further stretches across the flat edges for a simple yet refined aesthetic.

On its back are three elegantly placed metal-ringed rear cameras that convey a heightened sense of luxury.

Showcasing a fashionable colour palette, Xiaomi 12 Lite’s refined design stands out in two stunning colours – Lite Green and Black, appealing to the desire for self-expression in all of us.

Studio-level 108MP triple camera for taking a cover shot

Boasting a studio-level, triple camera setup, Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera powered by a large HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera that captures high-definition images in detail from any angle.

When combined with Eye tracking focus and enabled Motion capture, the camera setup gives better clarity and quality to pictures and opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for impromptu cover shots.

The 32MP front camera features a GD2 sensor and autofocus capabilities, enabling ultra-clear selfies with refined clarity and colour.

Powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed algorithm that leverages depth estimation and portrait matting to simulate a true-to-life bokeh effect, the Selfie portrait mode with auto HDR manages to deliver flattering fashion selfie results.

Complemented by Xiaomi Selfie Glow – two soft LEDs, the front camera captures your natural beauty in exceptional detail in all scenarios.

Additionally, Xiaomi 12 Lite comes installed with a series of impressive imaging features to enrich your posts and videos on social media, including Magic cutout – a professional editor that automatically identifies and outlines people, cats and dogs for image editing, Vlog mode with 19 templates for creating vlogs in various styles in an instant, and other exciting features such as One-click AI cinema and a range of easy to use cinematic filters.

Flagship-level 5G performance with 67W turbo charging

Xiaomi 12 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset to deliver flagship-level 5G performance.

Built on a 6nm process, the octa-core SoC maximizes 5G1 while keeping a balance between performance and power consumption.

The multi-tier cooling system ensures efficient heat dissipation in order to deliver a smooth all-around experience.

The 4,300mAh battery on Xiaomi 12 Lite easily supports full-day of usage, while the 67W turbo charging powers up to 100% of battery in just 41 minutes to keep you on the move.2

As for prolonging the smartphone’s long-term battery health, Xiaomi’s smart charging algorithm – Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, learns users’ night-time charging patterns to optimise charging strategy throughout the night, allowing the device to be charged fully right before the user wakes up.

Immersive viewing and sound experience for everyday use

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 6.55” AMOLED display and features both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision that brings a first-class viewing experience.

The TrueColour display, capable of displaying 68 billion colours, delivers rich and accurate colour when browsing through your photo albums or through your favorite fashion catalogs.

It’s also equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for a smoother experience.

Featuring all-day eye care including Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0 and True Display, Xiaomi 12 Lite provides a comfortable viewing experience and works to minimize eye strain.

Xiaomi 12 Lite also incorporates a pair of stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology for an immersive sound experience.

Market Availability

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with 8GB+256GB for a recommended retail price of R9,999.

Get it through Xiaomi authorised retail channels, including HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, MTN, Takealot, and Vodacom.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Quick Specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite Dimensions 159.30mm x 73.70mm x 7.29mm Weight 173g Available Colours Lite Green and Black Rear Camera 108MP main camera Samsung HM2 sensor

1/1.52” sensor size, 0.7 μm pixel size, 9-in-1 Super Pixel

f/1.88, 6P lens 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 1/4.0” sensor size, 1.12 μm pixel size

f/2.2, 5P lens,120° FOV 2MP macro camera 1/5.0” sensor size, 1.75 μm pixel size

f/2.4, 3P lens Eye tracking focus, Motion capture Night mode One-click AI cinema, Vlog mode Front Camera 32MP selfie camera GD2 sensor

1/ 2.8” sensor size, 0.8 μm pixel size

f/2.45, 5P lens

Autofocus

Selfie portrait mode

Xiaomi Selfie Glow Processor Snapdragon 778G 6nm manufacturing process Operating System MIUI 13 with Android 12 Variants 8GB+256GB LPDDR4X RAM UFS 2.2 storage Battery & Charging 4,300mAh battery (typ) 67W wired turbo charging Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge Connectivity Type-C Dual SI7M,3 dual 5G1 standby Supports NFC3 Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

1 5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support.

2 Data sourced from Xiaomi labs.

3 Availability varies between markets.