MyBroadband Readership Survey 2022 – Win R3,000

MyBroadband is running its 2022 Readership Survey.
By completing the survey, you stand a chance to win R3,000 and you will provide valuable insights into the local ICT market.
The survey will only take two minutes to complete, and all answer options are a simple single-choice click.
Win R3,000
To enter the MyBroadband Readership Survey competition:
- Complete the MyBroadband Readership Survey – Click Here
- State “Done” in this Forum thread.
The competition will end on 5 September 2022, and standard competition rules apply.