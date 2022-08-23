Mental Health and Breaking the Stigma – Watch the Women in Conversation webinar

McDonald’s SA recently hosted its 6th Women in Conversation Conference where the conversation focused on Mental Health and Breaking the Stigma around it, which many South Africans suffer with in forced silence.

Female leaders, each experts in their own area of specialization across the spectrum of Mental Health and Illness participated in a panel discussion, led by South African actress and media personality Azania Mosaka, who is well-known for presenting on Radio 702.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to educate ourselves and to be aware of the mental health burden and illnesses that others may be carrying, and to be there to support one another,” said Mosaka.

She was joined by the following powerful female leaders:

Michel’le Donnelly – Advocacy and Awareness Project Leader for the South African Federation for Mental Health

Mental health in the workplace

The panel highlighted how women are particularly susceptible to mental health issues due to the unique stressors they face though the multiple roles they now play – mothers, wives, employees, employers – and all of these roles demand various responsibilities, and this can be overwhelming,” said Dziba.

However, women are often apprehensive to let their employers know about their mental health challenges as they fear it could negatively impact their progression in the workplace.

To note is that this is not limited to women, as many men experience similar challenges and stressors.

Nkadimeng explained that employers can help their employees in the workplace by creating an environment where they can comfortably approach their managers in confidence.

“Employers need to learn how to help their employees and make them feel comfortable to talk about issues,” said Nkadimeng.

Tshabalala added that it is important for South African women and men to humanise their mental health challenges, as it is normal and common to struggle with these issues.

“Set boundaries for yourself and be proactive and preventative with your mental health – it’s not a personal failure,” said Tshabalala.

“You have to realise that you can’t be on top of everything all the time and it is alright to reach out for help,” concluded Nkadimeng.

McDonald’s SA has a robust Women Leadership Network (WLN) and it is through this that the Women in Conversation Platform was born aimed at facilitating open discussions around issues affecting all South Africans.

