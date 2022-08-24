Tap-on-phone technology: How it can boost your business

Fintech provider, iKhokha has launched its entry into the tap-on-phone market. iK Tap on Phone, the name of the offering, will see small business owners accepting payments for their products or services using their Android smartphones.

The move comes amid a period of economic difficulty in the country, and a need for innovation to stimulate small business growth.

From ballooning fuel prices to record unemployment rates, products like iK Tap on Phone lower the barrier to entry into the informal economy for citizens looking to take initiative.

The fintech company’s entry into the tap-on-phone market was developed in South Africa, giving it a grounded understanding of the pain points and aspirations of local businesspeople.

The product uses Near-Field Communication (NFC) for contactless payments and looks to merge iKhokha’s trademark low transaction rates with ease of use for local entrepreneurs.

iK Tap on Phone allows South Africa’s business owners to process real-time card payments on their smartphones with only a tap of any activated NFC-enabled device. This nifty feature on the free iKhokha app could help small businesses and aspiring solopreneurs increase revenues and profit margins.

The offer allows both business owners and side-hustlers to accept card payments without the upfront costs of buying a card machine. In the long run, this may lead to the democratisation of small businesses, with more people emboldened to start a business.

More established businesses such as retail stores and restaurants can also benefit from tap-on-phone technology. Portability, especially for deliveries, is one key element of the tap-on-phone experience.

An added plus is that it can also be used as an additional payment portal to make queues move faster, or when a power outage strikes.

Another encouraging factor involves current trends around smartphone usage. Tap-on-phone technology will give ordinary people the chance to turn their smartphone usage into something positive that can change their lives and help others as well.

