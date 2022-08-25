Cambium Networks ConnectedPartner Programme – a partner programme that just works

Duxbury Networking is focused on working together with its suppliers to empower clients to maximise their business operations.

A perfect example of this is the Cambium Networks ConnectedPartner programme that has helped to provide millions of African citizens with wireless connectivity.

“Cambium offers a wireless portfolio which is used by commercial and government network operators, as well as broadband service providers, to connect people, places and things throughout the continent.”

“Through the Cambium ConnectedPartner programme, we enable both Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to expand their customer base and better service the networking needs of their current customers,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Cambium Networks technology.

Why join the Cambium ConnectedPartner programme?

Cambium Networks offers a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, enabling operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum.

End-to-end cloud management with cnMaestro, transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention.

Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

Today’s evolving wireless marketplace is the inspiration behind the Cambium Networks ConnectedPartner programme that enables MSPs and VARs to better respond to this evolution.

Together, Cambium Networks and Duxbury Networking provide customers with innovative wireless broadband and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions that deliver simplicity, scale, and significantly lower total cost of ownership.

The Cambium ConnectedPartner programme offers a wide range of benefits that include:

Baseline product discounts

Deal registration protection

Market development funds

Not for resale equipment

Free virtual sales and technical training

Partner portal access

Free co-branded marketing collateral and email templates

Partner-exclusive webinars

Partner-exclusive social media groups

Partner-exclusive promotions

Sales tools

Marketing resources

Free outdoor & Wi-Fi planning tools

Cambium Community and product/software downloads.

“If you are an MSP that serves commercial customers with a managed services model, we encourage you to join the ConnectedPartner Programme to take advantage of all it has to offer your business.”

“Furthermore, once you have joined you will have access to the specialty vertical market programmes for even more partner benefits,” says Huysamen.

“You will benefit from special pricing and exceptional ROI, an MSP Hotline for escalated technical support, and the Cambium Managed Service Provider advisory forum.”

“You will also be offered a preferential price on the MSP NFR Starter Kit including Wi-Fi AP, switch, and cloud management.”

Similarly, Value Added Resellers and system integrators that resell fixed wireless broadband and enterprise solutions, will achieve product discounts and other benefits that increase as they grow.

In addition to the specialty vertical market programmes and pre-/post-sales and technical support, VARs will experience significant savings on the Enterprise Partner Starter Kit when signing up for the ConnectedPartner Programme.

Huysamen says: “If you are still wondering whether joining the Cambium ConnectedPartner Programme is for you, consider these statistics”.

88% of surveyed resellers and MSPs achieved a return on investment with Cambium in 12-18 months

96% of surveyed resellers and MSPs are likely to recommend Cambium Networks, and

99% of surveyed resellers and MSPs ranked performance as an important reason they chose Cambium’s enterprise Wi-Fi products.

