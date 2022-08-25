Maximise the value of your Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

A Guide from Local Distributor – Dax Data

Remote or hybrid work is the new reality for many creative teams. To create great work from anywhere, powerful applications are a must-have — but Creative Cloud goes well beyond its 20+ creative and productivity applications.

A membership also includes a comprehensive set of integrated services and resources that extend the capabilities of these applications, so you can easily access and share assets, collaborate smoothly with team members and stakeholders, and maintain complete control every step of the way.

Read further to find out how you can get the most out of your Creative Cloud membership by making use of enhanced collaboration capabilities and other new features. Let local Adobe distributor, Dax Data, show you how to make the most of these exciting additions in your workflows.

More control when collaborating

Creative Cloud’s collaboration tools enable easy access to content, seamless teamwork, and make it easy to provide feedback.

Creative Cloud Libraries in particular is a great way to organise regularly used creative elements (such as graphics, logos, and images) and keep them at your fingertips while maintaining consistency across layouts, designs, and campaigns.

You will also be able to share a preview link to your Photoshop and Illustrator cloud documents. Collaborators and stakeholders can view and comment on shared work online, and those comments will appear in the application for easy access.

Like with local Illustrator files, you can now place a linked Photoshop cloud document into an Illustrator cloud document. Stay up to date on any changes made to the original Photoshop cloud document after it has been linked in Illustrator — even if the original file is moved.

Find the right audio and video files with Adobe Stock

After realising the unprecedented demand for affordable video and audio, Adobe is making it easier for businesses and individuals to access a huge selection of incredible images, audio files and videos with Adobe Stock.

Adobe has also introduced advanced search features, powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology, to speed up the process of searching for the right videos and audio files. For example, advanced Adobe Stock video filters help you quickly refine your search based on shot angle and shot size.

The recent addition of the “Find Similar Audio” option enables you to sift through the entire Adobe Stock music library to find tracks that have a similar sound to the one you require.

One company that is taking video to a whole new level with Creative Cloud is Accenture Productions. To meet demand, they need to work with technologies and solutions that readily support developing and delivering impactful content that meets their high standards.

As an Adobe Platinum Partner, teams across Accenture rely on Adobe Creative Cloud applications for creative projects.

“We use Adobe Creative Cloud apps every day, from live broadcast events to initial storyboarding”, says Shanae Paulus, creative director at Accenture Productions. “The apps enable us to deliver rich, relevant content at the speed our clients need”.

Creative Cloud Libraries integrates with your favourite tools

Thanks to new integrations, Creative Cloud Libraries give you the ability to share and reuse creative elements both across your Creative Cloud applications and in your favourite collaboration and productivity tools, like Microsoft Teams, Word and PowerPoint, Google Workspace, and design tools like Tiled and more.

These integrations are actively helping teams maintain brand consistency across every touchpoint.

Powering creativity for all with Creative Cloud

These are just a few of the applications that come standard with Adobe Creative Cloud. Whether you want to improve team collaboration to suit your workflow (at home, in an office, or on the go), extend the capabilities of the applications you use every day, or enhance your type experience with Adobe Fonts — Creative Cloud has you covered.

To maximise the value from your subscription, take advantage of all the Creative Cloud services and personalise them to your own unique creative projects. Get in contact with Dax Data to hear more about them and what they can offer your creative teams.