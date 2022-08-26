Huawei launches full range of FusionSolar Smart PV and ESS solutions in Africa

Huawei Digital Power this week launched its full range of FusionSolar Smart PV and Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions to the Sub-Saharan African market at the Solar Show Africa 2022.

Renewables will be crucial if the region is to meet its development goals and ensure that all of its people have access to electricity. Africa has the biggest potential of solar energy around the world, with long-term output of 4.51 kWh/kWp per day.

However, at present, Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 77% of the global population without electricity access, and that proportion has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that Sub-Saharan Africa is ideally poised to take advantage of renewable energy and solar in particular,” says Victor Koyier, Vice Director of Huawei Smart PV Sub-Saharan Africa. “But we also know that digital technologies are key to unlocking its potential.”

“We believe that our full suite of Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV and ESS solutions will help stakeholders at the utility, C&I, and residential scenarios by ensuring that solar systems are more affordable, more effective, and easier to maintain.”

The solutions Huawei launched in Africa include FusionSolar Smart PV Solution 6.0+, which enables a PV system to be adapted to various grid scenarios, especially in a weak grid environment;

Residential Smart PV Solution and Commercial & Industrial Smart PV Solution offers an all-around clean energy experience to homes and businesses respectively with optimised electricity costs, active safety, smart operation and maintenance (O&M) and intelligent assistance for an enhanced experience.

“These solutions are ideally poised to help advance the adoption of renewables at all scales across the region.”

“Take the active safety feature for example, the industry-leading AFCI technology enables precise fault detection and emergency disconnection, which drastically improves the system’s safety; We can also increase power generation by over 2% under the same conditions and increase installation volume by up to 30% while using the power optimisers in C&I and residential scenarios, which can be directly translated to further electricity cost reduction,” Koyier said.

“By bringing the knowledge that we’ve accumulated in the ICT space to the power sector, we can help make the supply and management of energy smart,” Koyier concludes.