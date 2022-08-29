Acrobat Sign and Microsoft Integrations power seamless document workflows

Adobe and Microsoft are excited to announce the latest milestone in their evolving partnership – by offering professionals a way to reduce friction and enhance business collaboration with completely customisable document workflow processes and intelligent automation.

Through these advances, they continue to give their joint customers the most modern work experience, centred on technology that enhances teamwork, collaboration, and efficiencies.

“Their goal is to help you do your best work wherever you are. That means bringing all-in-one, digital experiences to where people already work” said Dominic Richardson, CMO of Dax Data, local Adobe Distributor and Acrobat Sign Specialists.

The Microsoft Power Platform produces this frictionless experience by connecting to the cloud services and data sources that your company is already using so your professionals can quickly build feature-rich custom applications using intuitive visual tools, without having to learn coding practices.

You can instantly publish your content across the internet, so it is visible on all mobile devices.

Acrobat Sign has emerged as the global leader in secure digital documents. Organisations can accelerate their digital document processes and add e-signature capabilities via Microsoft Power Automate integrations.

Adobe PDF Tools API and Acrobat Sign streamline custom application development and automate end-to-end workflows efficiently and securely.

These new integrations build on years of Adobe and Microsoft working together on a common vision of the future workplace and transforming digital experiences. They are centred on deeply embedding Adobe’s industry leading PDF, e-Signature and document automation capabilities within the place businesses do their best work — in Microsoft 365.

Together, Microsoft and Adobe file formats are the majority of business files — and no two companies are better positioned to affect the way we work.

For example, Clark County, Nevada — home to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip — had Acrobat Sign and its integrations with Microsoft 365 at the core of its digital transformation to keep county operations running during the pandemic.

With 10,000 employees across 140 locations, Clark County was able to deliver on what businesses need while meeting their goals — marked by facilitating invoice signatures from days to hours.

“I am thrilled to deepen our partnership with Microsoft to reimagine a modern, secure, and connected workplace that helps employees thrive”, said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Media at Adobe.

“These deep product integrations allow people to do their best work by connecting the applications they use daily — from negotiating and signing a contract from within Microsoft Teams, Outlook or SharePoint, reviewing PDFs on a mobile device and more”.

Remote and hybrid work have ushered in new opportunities for digital collaboration and streamlined productivity.

According to recent Adobe research, “The Future of Time — an Adobe Report”, a third of the workweek is spent on unimportant tasks, and a vast majority of enterprise workers (86 percent) and small business leaders (83 percent) report that unimportant tasks like managing files and business documents get in the way of doing their jobs effectively.

As a result, half are working longer than they would like. And at Microsoft, the company examined employee’s technology usage and found the average workweek increased 10 percent after the shift to remote work.

“Our deeper collaboration has never been more important as companies become digital-first workplaces and pioneer new ways of working,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft.

“We’re expanding our partnership with Adobe to solve the productivity paradox and make digital work and life as creative, collaborative, and efficient as possible. Millions of joint Adobe and Microsoft customers will have easy access to the best digital document experiences wherever they are, changing the game for modern productivity and the future of work”.

The remote world has indeed turbocharged the paper-to-digital transition. In Acrobat Sign, the preferred e-signature solution across Microsoft’s entire portfolio, the number of digitally signed agreements increased 17x in the past two years. More than 180 million Microsoft commercial active users have access to Acrobat Sign as part of their Microsoft workflows.

Digital document processes will only continue to grow exponentially as experiences are reimagined with a flexibility-first mindset. Contact Dax Data, local Adobe Distributor and Acrobat Sign specialists, to find out how your organisation can assimilate these Adobe and Microsoft integrations into its workflows.