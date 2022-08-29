Gender equality and equity in the STEM environment in corporate South Africa

Nabeelah Jansen: “ In my experience, many corporates showcase a public representation of women diversity, however the real face of gender equality can be seen in the everyday encounters of women within these organisations, and the public facade often does not mirror the actual image.”

Women’s Month seemed to take on its own underlying theme this year with a critical call for corporate transformation and women inclusivity echoed in every message.

The confusion accompanying every published statistic is how the visible ongoing efforts by South African businesses, groups, leaders and influencers still dissipated into continued reports of stagnation and reductions in gender equality.

South Africa ranked 20th out of 146 countries in the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum last month, falling from our previous year’s 18th position and adversely ranking 92nd in the report’s first pillar- Economic Participation and Opportunity, having not met 50% of its gender equality goals this year.

Women today are simultaneously challenging numerous workplace constructs including wage equality, minimum leadership and corporate representation, the growing skills gap, decrease in STEM educated graduates and insufficient career opportunities, while struggling to maintain a leading matriarchal role in the South African society and family.

In the background, the demoralisation that stems from gender based violence, the enduring stand against stacking workplace odds against women, societal expectations and family pressures remain among the leading reasons why women feel that their lives are a choice between their career and family, choosing to leave the workforce and never fully realising their career aspirations.

With less than 25% of women representation in the South African technology industry, we all know a woman who had the potential to lead a nation, who felt she had to tap out.

This terrifying reality is why corporates should revisit a strategy shift in how women are represented in the organisational model.

The majority of corporates attempt and practice women inclusion in their workforce levels, yet corporates should ideally seek organisational transformation to an equity-based model that prioritises diversification for employees, as opposed to fitting diversification into their current mould.

The difference in an equity-based model is that women are actively utilised in the workplace for their gender distinctions, traditional roles and natural abilities, as opposed to shifting parts to fit women’s needs into a traditional mould.

A complete equity-based organisational model considers the following five principles at its core: The inclusion of women in leadership roles beyond compliance, Wage equality, Developing Millennial and Gen Z female voices in the workforce, The ability to lead and mentor and Acknowledgement of life beyond the workplace.

Inclusion of women in leadership roles beyond compliance

In South Africa, it is common for women to be used as BBBEE tick boxes. In businesses where executives share a trust relationship, it is difficult to cede control.

The opportunity cost of inducting women into leadership roles for the purpose of compliance is that these businesses render women powerless with a title, and never benefit from their unique leadership capabilities.

The differentiator in the way women lead lies in their EQ.

Women generally rate higher than men in areas of empathy, interpersonal relationships and social responsibility.

As traditional home makers, women instinctively command with a delicate hand, naturally create teams, practice tough love and solve problems without coercion.

Women at the helm, with freedom in decision-making lead organisations into unchartered territories and open doors to new avenues that were previously not considered.

Wage equality

Efforts to increase female representation in the STEM workforce are rapidly growing, yet these efforts are suppressed by alarming reports that women in STEM earn 28% less than men do.

Equal compensation values women, instills fairness and trust in the organisation, reduces the anxiety women experience to provide and asserts self confidence in their ability to perform.

For women to see the value of pursuing a career in STEM and successfully follow a career path within the industry, the compensation and benefits must rightfully support the expectation.

Developing Millennial and Gen Z female voices in the workforce

New entrants in the corporate landscape find it difficult to find relatable voices that speak to their experiences.

As a result, future industry leaders are not challenged, nor are they supported to confidently formulate new, trailblazing responses to industry challenges.

Nurturing an open environment to be heard, challenged and develop opinions builds women leaders who are able to voice, challenge and lead topical industry discussions.

Who can mentor, and the ability to mentor

Gaps in mentorship exist because mentorship is a responsibility associated with seasoned professionals and leaders with a proven record.

However the ratio of females who require guidance far exceed that of available mentors with the time, patience, willingness and training ability to act in this capacity.

All women in business share a joint accountability to each coach a woman to their own level, and a joint privilege to be coached into the next level.

This is how we prepare the next generation of women to become powerful mentors as they progress in their careers.

The accountability of every employee (male and female) to coach plays a pivotal role in closing South Africa’s skills and gender gaps.

Acknowledgement of life beyond the workplace

Workplace expectations don’t accurately consider the differences in a woman’s role in society to their male counterparts.

The role of women in Africa differ from the rest of the world as the responsibility to provide is generally considered a matriarch’s duty in the family unit.

Companies leading the curve in equity and diversification acknowledge this and offer flexibility, choice and benefits in educational opportunities, customisable working hours, hybrid working models and emotional support.

Relative to the rest of the world, we women who have the good fortune of also being South African are surrounded by a government, organisations, groups, leaders and influencers who want to support the advancement of gender equality.

How do we move past our collective good intention to evolved working environments that accurately reflect our rapidly changing world and the woman’s progressive place in it?

About Nabeelah Jansen:

Nabeelah Jansen is driven by a fierce belief in creating a progressive industry environment that is built on shared value.

Her belief system engages every individual, team, SMME and corporate in ICT to produce results that encompass the best that South Africa has to offer through global industry leaders.

A self-taught Woman in Technology, Nabeelah Jansen is the Head of Strategy at MetroWired (Pty) Ltd.

She today possesses advanced knowledge of the digital environment, with the proven ability to run large scale technical projects. Nabeelah is a rare find that continues to excel by maintaining a humble learning mentality.

She faced the common additional pressure many women face of proving herself worthy of a seat at the table at every point in her career.

With no academic qualification at the start, her industry expertise now supersedes that of most industry leaders at her level.

Through a continuous development approach to her career, she creates a progressive environment for the people who surround her.

The founder of ICT group TECHFridays, she engaged her network, leadership and foresight to build an inclusive industry, where everyone from entry-level to c-suite personnel in ICT come together in a meeting of minds to inspire thought every month.