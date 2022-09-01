Why your brand needs to be on South Africa’s biggest business technology publication

If you want to ensure your brand is top of mind at all times, then you need an always-on display campaign on MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most powerful ICT publication, with 3 million readers visiting the site every month.

The majority of MyBroadband’s readers are business decision makers who advise their companies on which products and services to buy.

MyBroadband is particularly popular among CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers who want the latest information about the local IT and Telecoms markets.

On a monthly basis, this includes:

CEOs and Directors – 61,000

Business Owners – 368,000

IT Executives and Managers – 1.3 million

MyBroadband’s influence also extends to consumers, with the majority of our readers a purchasing decision maker in their home.

More importantly, MyBroadband’s readers are purchasing influencers who advise their family and friends on which technology products and services to buy.

Reach this audience

MyBroadband offers a range of always-only branding options which make it easy to reach its audience.

This includes homepage takeovers, category takeovers, and run-of-site display banners.

MyBroadband also takes care of all aspects of an advertising campaign – including running the campaign, optimising its performance, producing reports, and creative design – if required.

To find out more, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.