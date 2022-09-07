Open Access Data Centres – Accelerating African transformation through connectivity

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) is a WIOCC Group Company that was established with a vision to enable Africa’s digital ecosystem, drive economic growth, and enrich society.

It transforms the provision of data centre services across the continent by implementing a world-class, carrier-neutral, pan-African data centre.

It provides an unmatched client experience by offering expert support, tailoring bespoke solutions, and providing leading-edge information systems to support businesses.

OADC is investing over $500 million to deploy open access, Tier III hyper-scale data centres at major cable landing locations and in key business hubs.

It is also launching Edge data centres in smaller locations to help service providers extend their network reach and provide enhanced edge functionality, storage, processing, and delivery.

These data centres will provide:

Proven and long-standing data centre expertise

Strong relationships with clients

Well-established delivery capabilities across the continent

You can partner with OADC to put your business at the centre of Africa’s digital transformation and help it achieve this incredible goal.

Visit the Open Access Data Centres Company Hub to learn more.