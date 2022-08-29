Join Micro Focus and Axiz for SMAXTEMBER 2022

Micro Focus Service Management Automation X (SMAX) is a leading IT Service Management (ITSM) platform that meets all your service desk and management needs.

SMAX unburdens your service desk agents and decreases the cost of ITSM to your organization by automating repetitive processes, workflows, and tasks.

To celebrate the popularity and effectiveness of SMAX, Micro Focus is running the month-long SMAXTEMBER 2022 event.

Every week in September, Micro Focus will be hosting fun and informative activities – including daily webinars with live Q&As.

These activities will focus on three key themes:

Getting started with SMAX

Automating with SMAX

Integrating with SMAX

As part of this exciting event, Micro Focus and leading distributor Axiz are encouraging interested parties to test out how they can get the most from SMAX.

Opportunities are available for every experience level, and include:

Free 30-day fully loaded SMAX trial —Get to know SMAX.

—Get to know SMAX. SMAX Studio App Challenge —Create a studio app for a business process.

—Create a studio app for a business process. Integration Hackathon —Dive deep into pushing data in and out of SMAX.

—Dive deep into pushing data in and out of SMAX. SMAXPERT Showdown—Showcase your SMAX skills in weekly challenges.

If you’re interested in learning more about what SMAX could offer to your business, or if you want to sharpen up your SMAX skills, register today for SMAXTEMBER 2022.

About SMAX

The Micro Focus SMAX platform includes a comprehensive incident and problem management feature that makes it easy for your organisation to solve issues faster.

This is thanks to automatic ticket categorisation and routing, and an agent-to-agent chat feature.

Your service desk agents are also assisted by the Live Support interface, which uses smart-search functionality that leverages AI technology to determine the best results for every request.

This makes it easy for your organisation to create, maintain, and share important knowledge internally – helping you resolve queries faster.

SMAX is also designed to optimize the way your employees work – and one of the ways it achieves this is through its service request management functionality.

This allows employees to access a range of cutting-edge technologies to ensure all IT services are automatically fulfilled.

Service delivery is also improved through service-level management which gives you clear and instant visibility into your service performance.

The result is your employees finding it easier to prioritize work that is based on specific service-level targets.

Additionally, you will get instant, interactive, and role-based customised dashboards and reports that will help you to optimize your workflows – ensures that ITSM no longer inhibits your workflows, but actually improves them.

Work with Axiz

Micro Focus SMAX offers a large range of other benefits, too, including IT asset management and integration opportunities for your ITAM and ESM needs.

Leading technology distributor Axiz has partnered with Micro Focus to provide South African businesses with incredible value through products like SMAX.

Axiz has been serving vendors and partners across Africa for over 30 years, and is ready to help your organisation today.

Click here to learn more about Micro Focus SMAX from Axiz.