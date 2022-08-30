It’s your season to save and enjoy discounts on the latest smartphones at Edgars Mobile

Why not start the new season with a new upgrade?

Finding the perfect mobile device doesn’t have to be hard.

At Edgars, we’ve got the latest devices from the biggest cellular brands on offer right now.

Shop exclusive deals online and in-store and experience cellular like never before.

Our range of smartphone cellular technology offers you the opportunity to network using 3G, 4G and 5G wireless, global system communications (GSM) and general packet radio services (GPRS).

This technology enables you to network your device to your office, to your home, while travelling or even while working from remote locations.

The fast-paced development of cloud computing in South Africa has boosted the use of cellular devices in business and supporting flexible working solutions through better accessibility to internet services.

Offers are available till 08 September 2022.

While stocks last. Ts and Cs apply.

Featuring a 6.6-inch TFT v-cut full HD+ display the Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone delivers a multi-screen experience providing you with more room to see and do more.

Capture more with the 50MP main camera delivering crisp photos in any environment.

The ultra-wide camera provides an expanded view, and the macro camera for added details, and depth.

Are you ready to experience more?

If you’re looking for a new device this season, head to Edgars online and take advantage of great deals on mobile phones.

Why not dial into a new device this season?

Edgars is your one-stop shop for all your device needs.

IT’S YOUR SEASON FOR SUMMER SAVINGS!

Click here to learn more about Edgars Mobile Summer Savings.