Tech Squad, Assemble! Game Launches New In-Store Help System

There are few things more exciting than rushing home to unbox your new device. Few things are more disappointing than not being able to enjoy that device because you can’t figure out the complex setup procedure.

Thanks to Game’s new Tech Squad, those are now problems of the past.

What’s On Offer:

To break it all down, the Tech Squad is a dedicated team of assistants who help customers set up any device, laptop or smartphone that they buy in-store.

We’ll also help with everything from doing updates, migrating data from one device to another, helping install antivirus software or Microsoft Office, and everything in between.

Neville Hatfield, Vice President of Merchandise at Game says, “No one wants to sit in their house installing antivirus software or migrating data when you could be exploring your new device.

So, when you buy anything from Game, we always want to make sure that by the time you get home, your device is fully set up and ready for use.”

Tech Squad services include:

Data backup and transfer

Internet and email setup

Software and SIM/SD card installations

Driver installations and updates

Fitment of screen covers and pouches on tablets

Printer cartridge installation

Clearing out viruses:

The Tech Squad will also help with these fault-finding issues:

The removal of viruses and malware

Diagnosing operating system issues

Virus and spyware checks

AC adapter and PSU checks

Graphic card, test upgrade or replacement

Tech Squads Are Coming to A Store Near You:

What started in a small group of Game stores has now spread to more than 40 stores, as customers around the country rave about how helpful the Tech Squad has been.

Hatfield says, “We started in just 2 stores and immediately saw great success. On average the Tech Squad helps around 800 clients per week, and we have never had a customer service rating of less than 90% so far.

As a result of this success, we have increased the presence of the Tech Squad to 43 stores in total and plan to have them in more soon. In total, we have helped more than 25 000 customers.”

Hatfield concludes, “Not only is the Tech Squad aimed at improving the experience for all our customers, but it is also there to ensure we add value beyond our product offering.

In a highly competitive retail environment, initiatives like the Tech Squad show how far we are willing to go for our customers.”

Click here to learn more about Game’s new Tech Squad