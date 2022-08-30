Let the experts handle your mobile app development

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development firm, and the perfect company to take care of all your app development needs.

Codehesion specialises in producing world-class apps for Android and iOS, and provides its clients with app development solutions and skills that suit their requirements.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion only employs highly-skilled software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who are experts in mobile app development.

This allows them to build apps and run app development projects faster and with better results than other companies.

Codehesion’s expertise extends across all categories of app development and includes: Project Management, Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Testing, and Deployment and Maintenance.

It also works with companies to form a development plan that suits their objectives. This allows Codehesion’s clients to:

Use Codehesion to run an entire app development project.

Use Codehesion’s experts for specific app development requirements.

Free consultation

To guide you on how it can take care of your mobile app development needs, Codehesion offers a free consultation to prospective clients.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to assess the scope of work, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.

After the development work is complete, companies then have the option to support finished apps themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Codehesion also provides training to companies which choose to maintain their own apps, to ensure a smooth transition.

Beyers invites companies to contact them for a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.