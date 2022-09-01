The definition of success

What core traits build a solid foundation for feminine success in business, asks Sharon Maasdorp, Managing Executive: Unified Communications at BCX.

What defines a successful businesswoman? Is it her bank balance? Her friendship circles? Her family? Or her career?

The answer to every one of these questions is ‘yes’. It’s also; “it depends”.

Success is an ever-moving metric that’s defined by those who hold it.

For some it’s career, for others its financial, for others it’s both, or neither.

The real measurement lies in the core traits that sit at the heart of every woman who has achieved her personal version of success, and the steps they took to build these traits and a solid foundation for growth.

Two key building blocks for growth and success are self-belief and confidence.

Balanced with commitment and authenticity, these two traits are invaluable to any woman stepping into her career or rising through the ranks.

An awareness of the true self helps to build an authentic and powerful presence that’s essential for any woman navigating the business world, particularly in the technology industry.

A recent survey of women in the IT and technology industry by KnowBe4 found that when it came to seizing opportunities within the business, 8% of women believed there was no point in trying as a male colleague would get the promotion, and that 38% of women were not assertive enough when it compared to their male colleagues.

When a woman focuses on self-belief, confidence and authenticity, she’s giving herself the tools she needs to overcome these legacy perceptions for herself, and the industry as a whole.

Women with proven track records of success are resilient and self-aware, but they also have solid networks supporting them in their growth and industry understanding.

Networks, sponsorships and mentorships are essential to female representation in the technology industry.

This doesn’t have to be exclusively women-led, many women have cited the support of key male sponsors as instrumental to their growth, but there need to be more female role models in the sector.

These role models not only encourage young women and girls to enter into the industry, but give other women the confidence and self-belief they need to take bold steps, and make bold moves.

One of the challenges facing many women in their careers is that often the roles they take are ones that have happened by accident.

Many believe that they were simply in the right place at the right time. It is important that women plan ahead for the next level of their career, that they map out where they want to be, and how they plan to get there, and then use their networks, mentors and self-belief to make it happen.

Making conscious and strategic decisions for a career will curate and craft a success story in all the right ways.

Finally, women need to be resilient and gutsy. These are skills that will outlast any role in any company and will provide women with immense strength and fortitude across all parts of their lives.

This means being first to take on a risky assignment, first in line to apply for that job, first to take a chance on a new project.

These firsts build resilience and confidence and allow women to make their own bold strides into new spaces and opportunities.

