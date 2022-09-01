New ChainEX CEO leads the charge for affordable crypto trading in Africa

Henco Vorstman is the new CEO of ChainEX and is working to make it the most affordable and easy-to-use cryptocurrency exchange in Africa.

After completing a Degree in Business Management and Economics, Vorstman had a management role in a start-up before he started working in the finance department at ChainEX.

He didn’t wait long before committing to the company even more by buying shares and is now one of the owners of the company.

Vorstman had this to say: “I saw tremendous potential in ChainEX since the day I started working here, that led to ownership and now to the opportunity to lead the company to greater heights.”

“We have an amazing team and there is enough vision here to take on the giants of the industry.”

He served as the Financial Manager until May this year before becoming CEO and beginning his journey of restructuring ChainEX to better serve its clients.

Since Vorstman took over, ChainEX has instituted several changes to facilitate its new positioning – including a complete rebrand, the introduction of trade incentives, improving the user experience, and the release of their IOS and Android apps.

The new ChainEX offering

ChainEX now offers the lowest fees and the most affordable rates on the continent.

This includes a negative maker fee where ChainEX gives up to 15% of the trading fees back to its makers – a figure that is 50% higher than its closest competitor.

This is a great incentive for liquidity providers on the ChainEX exchange, and ultimately benefits all ChainEX customers.

Another way that ChainEX rewards its community is through its referral programme.

This programme distributes a large portion of the trading fee to the referrer every time one of their referrals makes a trade.

This is a great way for existing customers to make more money and is a key part of ChainEX’s growth strategy.

Why ChainEX is the best crypto platform

ChainEX has been repositioned to give customers the best value in Africa and it offers the lowest taker fees, scaling fees, and quick buy/sell fees on the continent.

It also does not charge deposit fees other than for cash deposits – where only bank charges are covered.

Its ZAR withdrawal fees are some of the lowest in South Africa too, and there are no monthly account or service fees – ensuring customers get to keep more of their profits.

Additionally, ChainEX allows users to store their cryptocurrency and receive among the highest compound interest rates on Bitcoin and USDT in Africa.

Several coins will be added to their Earn Portal in the coming months and there is no lock-up period on this feature, unlike other platforms.

All of these benefits are part of ChainEX’s new strategy of offering the best platform for cryptocurrency investors, no matter the level of experience.

New apps

As part of its repositioning, ChainEX has launched its new iOS and Android apps on the 31st of August.

This represents a major milestone for the company, as the ChainEX platform is now more accessible than ever before.

These Apps were developed with the end-user in mind, so it is one of the most user-friendly Apps out there.

The apps are focused on providing customers with the best crypto trading experience in Africa and will allow you to browse and purchase your preferred cryptocurrency easily from ChainEX’s roster of 37 tradable coins – the most of any local exchange.

With its vast array of improvements and the guidance of its ambitious new CEO, ChainEX is showing the African cryptocurrency market how things should be done.

