The non negotiable you don’t want to forget when travelling

There’s no doubt about it, holidays make our lives better!

To escape from the unpleasant realities of day-to-day life, there is no better option than travelling. It is sure to boost well-being and helps our minds to relax.

It’s important to take weekend breaks, road trips and extended holidays to recharge depleted batteries.

Travel always involves proper planning. More importantly, your holiday plans should always include travel insurance.

For many travellers, travel insurance is often an unnecessary expense. But what if you get to the destination and find out that your luggage has not arrived with you?

Or your flight has been delayed and you now need to spend a night at a nearby hotel?

Or perhaps you have a little bumper bash while scooting around an island on a moped?

The answer is simple – travel insurance.

What is travel insurance and is it really necessary?

Travel insurance is essential while travelling domestically or abroad simply because it offers travellers protection against several risks associated with travelling.

It is necessary to buy travel insurance for your trip because you never know what might occur when you’re far from home!

Sure, it may seem like a grudge purchase but if the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that travel insurance is non-negotiable.

The good news though is that travel insurance is not that costly when you weigh up the benefits.

Travel insurance will protect you if there is a travel delay or you are forced to forego your flight.

It will cover unexpected expenses related to delays or lost and damaged luggage, and it ensures that your health and well-being are looked after when you need medical attention during your holiday.

It’s important to note that travel insurance definitely isn’t something that you want to leave to the last minute, even though you can still take it out up to 24 hours before your departure.

Flight Centre Experts suggest booking travel insurance within two weeks of paying for your flight.

We have seen a lot behind the scenes with travellers who have come across pitfalls and even hardships due to not being covered properly while travelling.

So here are our top 5 really good reasons to take out travel insurance:

1. Flight delay or cancellation

There could be incidents of flight cancellations or delays due to bad weather, machinery faults or misbehaved passengers! You may even miss a connecting flight.

It’s good to know that your travel insurance will cover your expenses for such occasions.

2. Baggage and passport or document loss

Even the most seasoned traveller (including people within our industry) have had this happen. Imagine losing all your clothes and toiletries before you even reach your destination!

If your luggage gets lost while travelling, travel insurance will assist you to buy important things for the time being until your bags are tracked.

3. Personal liability coverage

If there is accidental damage to third-party property (remember that moped example?) well, unfortunately, you would have to foot that bill.

But by taking out travel insurance you would be automatically covered and it would be taken care of.

4. Emergency medical/ Accidental cover

One of the biggest advantages of taking out travel insurance is assistance for health issues or emergencies.

Travel insurance will cover you if you get injured due to an accident or suffer from any medical condition while travelling.

5. Mandatory requirement

Many countries have made it compulsory for travellers to have comprehensive travel insurance.

Before travelling it is wise to check whether or not your destination has made travel insurance cover a mandatory requirement for visitors.

Choosing the right insurance product

There aren’t just two types of travel insurance: basic and comprehensive.

Insurance providers have a range of individual travel insurance options and add-ons for different groups and types of travellers.

For example, Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), a trusted local travel insurance provider, offers basic and comprehensive coverage as well as special cover for senior citizens, youth travellers, those who are emigrating and business travel.

Be sure to speak to a Flight Centre Expert to get the right cover for you and your travel needs.

Always check your cover

In many cases, travellers take for granted that their travel insurance package covers them in any event or accident before and during their travels, but there are selected exclusions.

For example, you may assume that all activities and sports-related injuries or accidents will be covered by your policy.

But many sports, including rugby, mountaineering, boxing, BMX riding, motor racing and sky diving are flagged as ‘high risk’ by travel insurance providers and aren’t covered.

Some insurance providers will be willing to include certain ‘high risk’ activities in your policy, but only if you take out additional sports cover.

While it will cost you extra, if these activities are almost certain to be a part of your trip, doing so could save you money and heartache!

According to TIC, a female client travelled to Everest Base Camp in Nepal and suffered a High Altitude Cerebral Oedema at Lobuche, a village 4,940 metres up.

Her claim came to a total of R150,000. Fortunately, she had taken out a TIC Comprehensive Policy with a Sports Extension for mountaineering.

You also cannot cancel your flight without good reason just because you have travel insurance.

For instance, if you are forced to cancel your travel plans due to a sudden illness, you will be required to provide proof of the illness in the form of a doctor’s note and other conditions may apply.

Pay special attention to the cancellation and curtailment section of your travel insurance policy so that you understand the exact details in your policy wording.

Top tip: familiarise yourself with the insurance provider’s claim procedures, what supporting documentation you’ll need when lodging a claim, and any time limits and restrictions thereof.

Ensure you have saved the emergency contact details for your insurance provider in whatever country you are visiting and keep a spare copy somewhere safe (or send it to your next of kin).

In closing, your travel experience is your dream made a reality, don’t leave anything to chance and if you are unsure about anything, your Flight Centre Travel Expert can shed light on any questions you may have before signing your policy.

With the right travel insurance cover, you can enjoy your holiday without stressing about the unpredictable. And the peace of mind is worth every cent.

You can find out more about what Flight Center has to offer here.