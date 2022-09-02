MDS Collivery – Technology-driven courier services for South African businesses

Our lives have been completely consumed by technology and this has forced companies and industries to adapt accordingly.

Businesses have had to prioritize the implementation of new technologies that improve the user experience journey for their customers.

In this regard, while the courier industry has historically been slow to embrace innovation, MDS Collivery is changing the game with its technology-driven delivery services.

MDS Collivery is a technical powerhouse that is backed by a dedicated team of in-house developers who can perform customer experience improvements immediately.

This is important because clients expect courier companies to offer innovative features that allow these clients to streamline their business processes and focus on their bigger operations.

MDS Collivery stands above its competitors in this regard because it is a “one-click courier company” – it affords its clients the luxury of being able to do everything on one simple website.

Clients of MDS are able to generate quick, automatic and accurate quotations on the system and capture reoccurring Colliveries without having to start a completely new booking.

Everything is accepted online without the client needing to call or email for anything, which is possible because MDS’s system stores all relevant information in a dynamic address book. MDS even offers a one-click return feature for previous Colliveries.

MDS also offers users accurate, live, and up-to-the-minute tracking so that users are aware of where their Collivery is at any moment.

All of these services are provided proactively so that you have access to all the information you need before you even know you need it.

It is this commitment to delivering robust, proactive services that makes MDS Collivery the ultimate courier partner for South African businesses.

About MDS Collivery

MDS Collivery was founded in 1991 as an intra-city delivery service and has grown to be the largest same-day delivery service in the country.

It was rated the #1 rated business in HelloPeter’s Couriers category for August 2022, which is a great achievement and shows how much its users appreciate its services.

With the help of its dedicated team of in-house developers, MDS continues to be at the forefront of courier-related technological advancements in South Africa.

