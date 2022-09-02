Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today

Global technology brand, HONOR, has once again reinvented its offerings to cater to digital audiences with the official availability of HONOR 70 5G in the region.

The brand-new HONOR 70 5G features an impressive camera system with SONY IMX800 Dual Main Camera, as well as innovative vlog capabilities with the Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode.

Designed to meet the different taste of the fashion-conscious crowd, the HONOR 70 is available in splendid colors including the iconic Crystal Silver, Midnight Black.

HONOR 70 5G + (Redcore 1 GB) – is available now on sale. You can get it from Vodacom at the price of R749 with 24 months of installments, or at R579 with 36 months of installments.

Available in premium colors Crystal Silver and Midnight Black. With the purchase consumers also get a chance to get R500 accessory voucher.

The device is also available through MTN in the hero color the Crystal Silver and comes with Mega Talk/Gigs XS at a price of R799 with 24 months of installments, or R549 with 36 months of installments.

Through MTN consumers can also avail 2000mAh power bank as a gift. Both versions come with Google Mobile Services.

Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode and SONY IMX800 Camera Sensor

Bringing remarkable videography innovations to empower the younger generation to fulfil their vlogging aspirations, the HONOR 70 5G delivers 4K video recording in 30fps in standard video recording and debuts the first-ever Solo Cut Vlog Mode, enabling budding creators to produce portrait vlogs using Person Autofocus Tracking Technology.

With Seamless Focus Switch, users can change the focus of the video to spotlight a different subject at the tap of a finger.

Featuring a 54MP SONY IMX800 Main Video Camera, the HONOR 70 5G debuts the Sony flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 camera sensor, which captures more light for brighter and more detailed pictures, especially in backlit and night scenarios.

The HONOR 70 5G is also equipped with a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide camera which also doubles as a Macro Camera.

Aesthetic Design Inspired by Symmetrical Geometry and the Craftsmanship of Jewelry

Continuing the curved Dual-Ring design of the N Series, the HONOR 70 5G features an axisymmetric camera setup, drawing inspiration from the craftsmanship of jewelry design.

Exceptionally thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR 70 5G boasts a thickness of just 7.91mm with a weight of just 178g, so it effortlessly fits into small handbags and pockets.

Superb Performance with a Robust 66W HONOR SuperCharge

Packed with self-developed single-cell dual-loop battery design, the HONOR 70 5G brings users a thin body size and low power loss.

The HONOR 70 5G delivers a fast-charging experience with the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, users can juice up HONOR 70 5G to 60% from 3% in just 20 minutes using the included charger, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device.

You can learn more about the HONOR 70 5G here.