Daily Investor – South Africa’s premier site for fund managers, analysts, and investors

Daily Investor is an investment news and analysis publication launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022.

It has had an incredible start to its journey of shaping the minds and portfolios of the country’s fund managers, analysts, and investors – attracting over 100,000 users to its platform in its first month.

Daily Investor provides South Africa’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data, along with a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

This is complemented by coverage of international stocks – particularly US equities – and insights into macroeconomic events which influence the markets.

Daily Investor also runs regular features on its site, including stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

Reaching the top

Readership and engagement figures from its first month show there is a huge demand from South Africa’s investment community for what Daily Investor offers.

In the first month, Daily Investor recorded an exceptional performance:

110,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors visited the publication.

September has started even stronger, with Daily Investor set to reach over 200,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors this month.