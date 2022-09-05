Net1 tests smart satellite services for CCTV surveillance

In South Africa, security surveillance and CCTV solutions are critical to protecting business activities and premises.

These CCTV solutions include on-site camera systems linked to central control room facilities for monitoring and incident response.

Scheduled and unscheduled power outages (loadshedding and maintenance issues) represent a serious challenge to the reliability of these 3G and LTE data links and are necessitating the search for an alternative, trusted option.

Net-1’s Requirement

Net-1 is a leading provider of CCTV surveillance solutions for the financial sector.

They urgently required a trusted data communications link for CCTV systems deployed at ATMs and other critical financial assets or locations.

Net-1 was referred to Q-KON Africa to test the integration of Twoobii Smart Satellite Services with their CCTV solution.

How does it work?

A surveillance network is installed at the customer premises – this includes multiple IP cameras, an NVR controller and a Twoobii satellite terminal.

The Twoobii satellite terminal provides a highly reliable communications link to the central control room for trusted incident monitoring.

The communications link is independent of any terrestrial telecoms towers and represents an ideal solution for off-grid monitoring sites.

Evaluation Outcome

The Twoobii Smart Satellite Service incorporates specialised quality-of-service and content management technology to ensure seamless, dependable operation of the Net1 CCTV solution.

Up to three cameras can easily be interconnected over a 6Mbps receive/1Mbps transmit link.

Net1 also provides EasyPay financial solutions and transaction switching for large retailers.

This solution is generic and will be provided to various commercial banks – the same clients to whom Net1 also provides security services and solutions.

The satellite connectivity requirement is specifically for deep rural ATMs and kiosks as well as through the wall ATMs where no reliable alternative communications solutions are available.

Cameras will be installed at ATMs and video streaming is event triggered through artificial intelligence rules that identifies various objects – i.e., people, cars etc.

Once an event is triggered, the surveillance stream or streams are transmitted over the Twoobii satellite link to a control room where operators can view the monitors and flag and react to any suspicious activities.

The satellite link may also be used to provide Wi-Fi to the ATM security officials who need to identify themselves for verification to the Smart Lock systems installed at the ATMs.

In some remote rural areas, there is no reliable cellphone data coverage to allow for GPS and user-verification to enable the Smart Lock system to open the ATM door.

Article supplied by:

Dr Dawie de Wet (Pr. Eng. M.Sc. Eng.) – Group CEO of Q-KON Africa and Chief Engineer for Twoobii, a southern African supported satellite broadband service.

With over 30 years’ experience in designing, engineering, developing and implementing wireless, microwave and satellite communication systems in Africa, Dawie continues to focus on developing Telco solutions that meet the user requirements of emerging markets through class-leading technology.