JG Electronics – Your one-stop shop for sublimation printing products

JG Electronics is South Africa’s leading provider of sublimation printing products.

It has been in business for over 32 years and boasts branches in Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and Johannesburg.

It is also the first industry player to have walk-in retail stores in South Africa, which allows JG Electronics to offer excellent deals and services to its large customer base.

We take a look at what JG Electronics can offer you, below.

Top brands

JG Electronics stocks 20 different brands across all of its branches and offers the widest variety of sublimation consumables in the country.

It is the only company in South Africa that offers a 2-year warranty on both their Sawgrass and Muggit heat press elements.

JG Electronics also offers a fantastic range of exclusive products – such as Torch Paste and Sublimer.

JG Electronics also sells an extensive range of Muggit videoflex and sticker vinyls that are specially manufactured to JG Electronics’ specifications, and these are available in over 120 colours to provide even more choice.

All the products offered are thoroughly tested and researched before being introduced to the South African market and should any product be defective or otherwise unsatisfactory, JG Electronics will provide replacements.

Likewise, should you have any questions about their products or services, you can call the company’s centralised helpdesk for assistance.

Impressive services

Alongside its impressive product range, JG Electronics offers impressive services that will make your printing experience first-class.

One of these services is its one-on-one training, which will help you learn new printing techniques.

This training is available for both beginners and those who have experience with printing products.

Additionally, you can access comprehensive in-person, online, WhatsApp, and telephonic support that will provide quick and useful assistance should you have any training queries.

These support opportunities are powered by JG Electronics’ in-house support software, which is available to all clients, providing them with guidance and instructions on how to press various products.

The support software is also a central hub that provides all the tools you will need to find design templates, support videos, costings, and more.

It is updated automatically to reflect the latest instructions and templates for JG Electronics’ extensive range of products, meaning you always receive accurate feedback.

Choose JG Electronics

Thanks to its position as South Africa’s leading provider of sublimation printing solutions, JG Electronics is perfectly positioned to help your business.

This is especially the case for those working in the novelty and corporate gifting industries, as JG Electronics is passionate about helping entrepreneurs in these industries.

It pioneered the sublimation industry in South Africa over 32 years ago and has since built up a reputation for offering the best quality products and services in the country.

It is dedicated to providing the best experience for customers, and this makes JG Electronics an ideal choice for entrepreneurs, well-established businesses, and anyone who needs printing work done.

Click here to learn more about JG Electronics’ range of products and services.